Tech News

This website offers more than 100 illustrations totally free

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 11 21 15 10 26.jpg
2020 11 21 15 10 26.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

This website offers more than 100 illustrations totally free

Brian Adam - 0
Illustrations are very striking elements to incorporate into any project, but the truth is that they are not available to everyone. ...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung and Stanford develop a new OLED display that eases the path to VR

Brian Adam - 0
"Perfect" augmented reality is closer than we think. The Korean company Samsung, in partnership with Stanford University, is working on an...
Read more
Tech News

Delete Windows 10 temporary files without installing anything

Brian Adam - 0
Temporary files in Windows 10 are elements created by the same system and the different programs that we use during its operation....
Read more
Tech News

How popular is AI in healthcare? There is no single perception

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pxfuel. The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has made great leaps in recent decades and the world has begun to pay more...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Illustrations are very striking elements to incorporate into any project, but the truth is that they are not available to everyone. Having original illustrations implies having the budget or the knowledge, to finance their creation or to do them ourselves. However, the web always has hidden wonders and below we will present one with free illustrations for your projects.

This is a contribution made by the Reddit user Karthiksri91 who has created over 100 illustrations and made them available at no cost.

Free illustrations and direct download

main screen

The illustrations are digital drawings, so that cartoonish effect is usually very attractive to everyone. This is precisely where their difficulty lies, because we must not only have a talent for drawing, but also a correct handling of the app used to create them. Therefore, obtaining them for free with the possibility of customizing them is great news and we can do this from the website created by this user.

Within the site you will find more than 100 illustrations in direct download and a clock that indicates when the next ones will be added. This is excellent because if they are to your liking, you can return when the clock indicates it in search of more.

The free illustrations that are available can be downloaded in PNG and SVG formats. To do this, you will only have to navigate within the web and when you see one of your liking, click on the download button and that’s it. The page also has a search tool that will allow you to locate illustrations by entering keywords.

The best of all is that being illustrations courtesy of a creator, they are very original compared to those we can find elsewhere.

To visit the web and get the illustrations for free, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Samsung and Stanford develop a new OLED display that eases the path to VR

Brian Adam - 0
"Perfect" augmented reality is closer than we think. The Korean company Samsung, in partnership with Stanford University, is working on an...
Read more
Tech News

Delete Windows 10 temporary files without installing anything

Brian Adam - 0
Temporary files in Windows 10 are elements created by the same system and the different programs that we use during its operation....
Read more
Tech News

How popular is AI in healthcare? There is no single perception

Brian Adam - 0
Via Pxfuel. The field of artificial intelligence (AI) has made great leaps in recent decades and the world has begun to pay more...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©