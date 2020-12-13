Tech NewsWeb tools

This website will help you decide whether to watch a movie or not.

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Those who are able to quickly choose a movie to watch do not know the great virtue with which they have been blessed. There are many people who spend more time making a decision than watching the movie and this can frustrate the experience. In that sense, we have found a very interesting online service that helps us decide whether you should see that movie that we think or not.

Its name is Should I Watch This? And it has a really simple mechanism to help us decide, based on the ratings of recognized sites.

Should I see that movie? Find out easily

interface of I Should Watch This?

interface of I Should Watch This?

Those of us who are very complicated when choosing a movie usually look for recommendations from friends and also from websites. There are even services aimed at facilitating this process with mechanisms that are based on recommendations according to our tastes. The case of I Should Watch This? It’s a bit different considering that it all starts with the idea of ​​seeing a certain movie.

If you have any that have been recommended or caught your attention, then you will only have to enter it on the page. In response, the site will show how it has been rated on different websites and will tell us if it is advisable to see it or not. So, the service serves us the decision on a silver platter, advising us if we should see that movie or not.

interface of I Should Watch This?

Upon entering the site we will see that it has an extremely simple interface, based on a text field and a button. In this field we must enter the name of the movie and then click on “Look Up” or press Enter. The basic information of the film will be presented immediately along with the ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb and Metacritic.

Additionally, the site adds an opinion on whether you should see the movie. This opinion can range from a resounding “you should see it” to “You might enjoy it, although it can be boring” to a solid “Don’t see it.”

So, if you have trouble making the decision about watching a movie, do not hesitate to check it first with this page.

To visit it, follow this link.

