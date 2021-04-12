This Week in History: April 12-18

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We begin this Monday, as always, with the most important events of humanity that have occurred this week in history. Do you want to know what they are? Read on to find out!

April 12, 1961: Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin makes a flight aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft, becoming the first man to be launched into space.

On this day in history, man managed to cross the barrier of his own sky with cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. This man completed an orbit of Earth on this day achieving a milestone and giving the Soviets an advantage during the space race.

Despite the fact that it was his only flight, Gagarin became a world star worthy of the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, the highest decoration of his country.

April 13, 1570: Guy Fawkes, English conspirator, is born

If you remember the famous Anonymous mask or the one used by V in ‘V for Vendetta’, then you know Guy Fawkes more than you think, because these pieces are based on his face. Fawkes was one of 13 participants in the Gunpowder Plot who planned to detonate the Palace of Westminster, on the night of November 5, 1605. However, he was captured and became a traitor, to the point that in the UK even celebrate his execution on the so-called ‘Guy Fawkes Night’.

Still, this historical figure went from being a being detested by society to a pop culture icon.

April 13, 1953: In the United States, Allen Dulles, director of the CIA, launches the mind control program that was called Project MK Ultra

This, also known as the CIA’s mind control program, was based on experimentation with human beings, with which they sought to develop new substances that could be used in interrogation and torture, so that the subjected individual could release information after applying techniques of mental control.

Although the previous paragraph looks like the synopsis of a sci-fi movie, the truth is that this project, full of illegal activities, was carried out from 1950 to 1973 with the collaboration of at least 80 institutions and 185 private investigators. The documents on this project were destroyed, so the information that is currently available was extracted from testimonies of people who participated directly in it.

April 13, 2018: in Russia after winning a trial, the Roskomnadzor body announces the nationwide blockade of the messaging application Telegram

In 2016, Russia’s telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor (RKN) ordered the Islamic State to be treated as a terrorist organization. In view of the fact that Telegram did not cooperate by offering private details about the group’s conversations, since its policies of not revealing information about its users did not allow it, the Russian government decided that it would block the use of the platform in the country.

The blockade was maintained from April 16, 2018 to June 18, 2020, as the platform had improved its vulnerability systems.

April 14, 1912 – The British ship Titanic crashes into an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. on its maiden voyage

You probably hear the word ‘Titanic’ and Celine Dion’s song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ will inevitably cross your mind. On this day, this majestic British ship sank after suffering an accident when hitting an iceberg, causing a terrible tragedy in which hundreds of people died. In this regard there are many theories, such as that this tragedy was not an accident, but a conspiracy for money.

In reality, the whole story that revolves around the Titanic has some background that could be even murky, such as the fact that its discovery occurred due to a mission that had as its true purpose to find American nuclear submarines that had disappeared.

April 14, 1958: The Soviet spacecraft Sputnik 2 disintegrates with the body of the dog Laika inside it as it enters the atmosphere

One of the terrible stories about the space race is that of the dog Laika and her trip to space aboard Sputnik 2. This little girl became the first living being to travel to space, but unfortunately her return was never planned, for what passed away and vanished along with his ship.

Later, the Soviet researchers managed to carry out a space mission with a very different happy ending from the previous one: the Sputnik 5 mission, in which the dogs Belka and Strelka, along with other animals, managed to go to space and return safely.

April 15, 2019: Notre Dame Cathedral burns down in Paris, France

This was the fall of the spire and the roof of the main tower of Notre Dame Cathedral pic.twitter.com/oKyFoL5oxd – C5N (@ C5N) April 15, 2019

A news story that recently shocked the world was that of the terrible fire in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. It was the worst fire that the enclosure has suffered in history, to the point that it was almost completely destroyed. This is said to have come about in the wake of the € 6 million restoration on the 19th century spire.

Despite everything, the structure of the cathedral was safe, so its repair was possible. As of this writing, the cathedral is being restored and will likely be ready by 2024.

April 16, 1889: Charles Chaplin, British actor, filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and composer is born

One of the most important men in the history of cinema, acting and entertainment came to the world on a day like this in history. Charles Chaplin was an actor, humorist, composer, producer, screenwriter, director, writer and editor who was in charge of bringing to life countless films that became works of worship for the film industry.

Curiously, his entire life was a spectacle, even after his death, as he was the protagonist of an absurd theft of his coffin that two inexperienced thieves carried out with the aim of extorting money from his family. If you want to read this full story, visit our article!

April 18, 1877: Thomas Edison presents his sound recording technique: the phonograph

On this day, one of humanity’s greatest inventors, Thomas Edison, presented to the world his phonograph, a device capable of recording and, more impressive still, reproducing sounds that he had previously recorded. This invention meant a great technological advance at the time, giving rise to other inventors to develop more similar devices.

As a curious fact, Edison not only specialized in sound, but he liked the audiovisual world in general. For this reason, he also became a pioneer in cinema with the construction of his Black Maria, the first film studio in history.

April 18, 1955: Albert Einstein, German-American scientist, dies

Let’s face it, almost everyone knows the name of this famous scientist. Einstein was one of the most brilliant and famous physicists in history, not only for his famous photograph in which he appears sticking out his tongue, but for his immense contributions to the scientific community. One of the most important was that of the Theory of Relativity, with which, without knowing it, he was laying the foundations for the theoretical concept of the operation, and, also, of the discovery, of black holes.

This is it for now, what has been your favorite historical event? Let us know!

.