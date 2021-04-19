This Week in History: April 19-24

- Advertisement -

Happy start to the week! As we usually do at TekCrispy, we are back to bring you this week’s biggest events in history. Read on to find out what happened during these days.

April 20, 1998: in the United States, Bill Gates presents his new operating system Windows 98

Before its official release, Bill Gates, the CEO of Microsoft, made a public demonstration of this new operating system. In it, he highlighted its ease of use and its improved Plug and Play (PnP) support.

Interestingly on this day, when program manager Chris Capossela was attempting to install a scanner during the public demonstration, the operating system crashed, displaying a blue screen. The Microsoft president joked that “that must be why we are not shipping Windows 98 yet.” Two months later, the operating system would be officially launched on the market.

April 23, 1925: the first edition of ‘Don Quijote de la Mancha’ is published in Braille system

On this day, people with visual disabilities were finally able to access one of the most important works in world literature. ‘Don Quijote de la Mancha’ was written by Miguel de Cervantes and was published in 1605, so it took just over 3 centuries to adapt it to the Braille format.

Fortunately, today technology advances much faster, to the point that there are even systems that allow people with visual disabilities to read texts from the screen of an iPad.

April 23, 2005 – First YouTube video uploaded

Titled ‘Me at the zoo’, this video by Jawed Karim became a milestone in internet history. It lasts only 14 seconds and is about Karim himself telling how “great” elephants are.

Karim is one of the creators of the platform and, curiously, the only video he has uploaded to YouTube is that one. As if that were not enough, since last year it updated its description with the text “The first YouTube video. While you wait, listen to this amazing song, ”and then included a link to a Clayton Stroup cover of one of the songs from the Donkey Kong Country video game. Curious, huh?

April 24, 1990: The United States launches the Hubble space telescope

Hubble is a telescope orbiting outside the atmosphere at 593 kilometers above sea level that was launched on this day in history to launch NASA’s Great Observatories program. This telescope can obtain images with an optical resolution greater than 0.04 arc seconds, and it is located beyond the distortion produced by the Earth’s atmosphere to eliminate the effects of atmospheric turbulence.

April 24, 2005: Snuppy, the world’s first cloned dog, is born at Seoul National University

The little Afghan Hound Snuppy became the first cloned dog in history. Its name is a combination of “SNU”, for Seoul National University, and “puppy”, which means “puppy” in English. In addition, the similarity of the name also refers to Snoopy, the famous puppy of Charlie Brown in the comic strip ‘Peanuts’.

Snuppy passed away in 2015, at the age of 10, due to cancer. His home dog, Tai, had also died from cancer, but not from the same type as Snuppy.

What was the event that most caught your attention? Leave it in the comments!

