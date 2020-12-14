This Week in History: December 14-20

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Happy Monday, dear readers! It is the week before Christmas, and as you may have imagined, it is full of interesting events, although almost none of them are related to these festivities.

One of the most important has to do with a conflict that is still present in the Middle East. Read on to find out what it’s all about!

December 14, 2013: China becomes the third country in the world to make a moon landing

At 13:12 UTC on this day in history, the Chinese lunar exploration Chang’e 3 managed to land successfully on the Moon. This became the third controlled moon landing in history, which followed the one carried out 37 years earlier, in 1976, with Luna 24, the Soviet Union mission.

This mission is the successor to two previous missions that bore the same name, which alludes to the Chinese goddess of the Moon. It was designed as a precursor for subsequent robotic missions, and it is estimated that by 2025 a manned lunar landing will be carried out.

December 17, 1989: in the United States, Fox broadcasts the first episode of the series ‘The Simpsons’

There is no animated series that is as famous as ‘The Simpsons’. This yellow family made its debut on this day in history thanks to the Fox network with the sole objective of satirizing the typical dysfunctional American family.

However, Matt Groening’s series was already destined to be successful, as this family had previously debuted in several short films made by the animator, which were televised on ‘The Tracey Ullman Show’.

Today, ‘The Simpsons’ is still in production and has a total of 692 episodes spread over 32 seasons.

December 17, 2010: anti-government protests begin in Tunisia that will start the Arab Spring

On this day, in the city of Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, a vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi was stripped of his belongings and money by the police. This led to a giant wave of protests due to the difficult situation the country was in, causing other neighboring nations to join the claims.

Thus, countries like Egypt, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Algeria and more started strong protests against their rulers, who had been in command of their countries for 20 or 30 years. Many governments tried to repress, as happened in Libya, where the air force was used to stop the protesters, something that was stopped thanks to the intervention of NATO.

Today, countries like Syria continue to experience the repercussions of the protests that started at this time. The international press classified this movement as the Arab democratic revolution.

December 18, 1892: in Saint Petersburg, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky premieres ‘The Nutcracker’

The first performance of this famous Tchaikovsky ballet happened on this day in history. The composer was in charge of the music, which constitutes the third of his ballets, while the choreography was done by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, and the libretto by Iván Vsévolozhsky together with Petipa.

However, it was in 1940, when Walt Disney included this piece in his movie ‘Fantasia’ that it became popular, managing to arouse the audience’s interest in ballet.

December 18, 1946 – Steven Spielberg, American filmmaker is born

One of the pioneers of the New Hollywood era was born on this day in history. Spielberg is one of the most recognized filmmakers of today, especially for his horror and adventure films, like all the Indiana Jones movies or even his stories about aliens, such as ‘ET, the extraterrestrial’ or ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ ; And how to forget ‘Jurassic Park’?

One of the latest controversies in which this filmmaker participated is the one involving ‘Indiana Jones 5’, as he left the production due to disagreements in the script.

December 18, 1987: the first chapter of the legendary Final Fantasy video game saga for NES goes on sale in Japan

This role-playing video game is the first in the Final Fantasy saga, which was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and, later, was also available for other consoles. This title received good reviews, to the point that it became one of the most successful video games on the NES.

Interestingly, the video game was developed during the time when the Square company was bankrupt. They had agreed that this would be his end game, so it was named after him. However, its success led to several sequels being developed, to the point that today Final Fantasy is already a franchise that includes books, movies and 155 video games for different consoles.

December 20, 1996: Nickelodeon Latin America broadcasts begin

This American channel for children and adolescents was launched for the first time in Latin America on December 20, 1996. It happened after its programming began to reach the region thanks to other channels that obtained the transmission rights. This caused Nickelodeon to realize the potential they had in this part of the world and to launch the channel with the same format in Latin America.

These are all the important events of the day. What is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

.