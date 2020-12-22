This Week in History: December 21-27

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Happy day, readers! The week of Christmas is more full of important historical events than you think, and in the scientific field there were many that could interest you. We invite you to continue reading to know all that there are!

December 22, 1938: Otto Hahn and his team achieve the first nuclear fission in history

On this day in history, the German chemist Otto Hahn, together with Lise Meitner, Otto von Baeyer and Fritz Strassmann, developed several experiments that consisted of elucidating the result of bombardment of uranium with thermal neutrons, which resulted in the discovery of nuclear fission. Once the term was established, Hahn continued his experiments to demonstrate the enormous amount of energy resulting from neutron-induced fission, proving that its use might well work for peaceful purposes or for war.

December 22, 1989: the Brandenburg Gate opens in Berlin, ending 30 years of division of the two Germanies

Located in the center of Berlin, the Brandenburg Gate is a representative icon of both the city and the whole of Germany. This door represents the entrance to Berlin, so on December 22, 1989, after the reunification of the country was determined after years of division, it was a great event for the country to open the way through it to that the Germans could roam freely.

December 24, 1865: the Ku Klux Klan is created in the United States

After the American Civil War, a group of veterans resisting reconstruction — an attempt to transform the state to end nationalism and slavery — came together to create an organization against the new movement. It took violent actions to achieve its ends, so it was dissolved in 1871 by Republican President Ulysses Grant.

However, in 1915 the same organization was created again maintaining the same name, which this time was more organized. Since then, the KKK has been charged with promoting backward ideals such as racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and homophobia.

December 25, 1990: the first successful test of the system that will become the WWW takes place in the United States

The World Wide Web (WWW) was the first global information medium in which users could use computers connected to the Internet to read and write. Normally it is confused with the Internet, but the truth is that they are two completely different elements, and in fact the WWW is a service that operates on the Internet itself.

On this day in history, the first test of the use of the system was carried out. With its development, it was possible to start working with “a large hypertext database with typed links”, as described by Tim Berners-Lee.

December 25, 1642 – Isaac Newton is born

On this day in history, one of the most important men in science was coming into the world. Isaac Newton was a physicist, philosopher, theologian, inventor, alchemist, and mathematician who is renowned for describing the law of universal gravitation and for laying the foundations of classical mechanics, creating the laws that bear his name.

He is also recognized for his work on the nature of light and optics, for the development of the infinitesimal calculus and the integral and differential calculus, as well as the binomial theorem and the Newton-Cotes formulas.

December 27, 1822: Louis Pasteur is born

Pasteur was a French chemist, physicist, mathematician and bacteriologist who was known for developing the technique that bears his name: pasteurization. With this, part or all of the germs of a product are eliminated by raising its temperature for a short time in order to maintain food safety without the product undergoing a change in its physical structure.

December 27, 2016: Carrie Fisher, American actress, passes away

Who does not remember the beloved Princess Leia from Star Wars? Carrie Fisher stood out in the film industry with her work as an actress, writer, and screenwriter. Although his only participation in major productions was with the Star Wars saga, Fisher stood out with his performance in less ambitious films, except for ‘Hannah and her sisters’, winner of three Oscars in 1986.

Her work as a writer paid off after publishing her autobiographical novel ‘Postcards from the Edge’, which was film adapted by director Mike Nichols and played by Meryl Streep as Carrie.

These are all the important historical events of this week. What was your favorite?

.