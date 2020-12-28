This Week in History: December 28-31

- Advertisement -

We are already in the final stretch of the year, there is little left to finish, finally! And as always, this time we bring you the most relevant events of these dates.

Interestingly, this week two events associated with diseases occurred in different locations in China. guess of who is it about? We will tell you below!

December 29, 1997 – Hong Kong Government orders all chickens to be killed to prevent bird flu

In 1997, an outbreak of 18 cases of A (H5N1) was reported in Hong Kong, causing six deaths in the city. This virus had previously been detected only in ducks and chickens, of which it was only deadly in chickens.

The first case was reported in a two-year-old boy in August and an investigation was launched thereafter. It ended in a chicken slaughter in the town to prevent the outbreak from spreading in the community.

December 31, 1991: the USSR was dissolved

In this year, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was collapsing socially and economically, mainly thanks to the Perestroika reforms carried out by President Mikhail Gorbachev. The idea was to make a transition from a socialist economy to a free market one.

However, this caused the country to paralyze and increase poverty, which culminated in the independence of the fifteen Republics from the Soviet Union between March 11, 1990 and December 25, 1991 after the Treaty was signed. of Belavezha.

December 31, 1998: the Euro was implemented as a European currency

Since 1993, a gradual transition process was underway in Europe thanks to the signing of the Treaty of the European Union, which sought to create an Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) through the unification of the same currency on the mainland.

However, the scheduled date to begin this process was delayed until December 15, 1995, when it was established in Madrid that a common European currency called the Euro would be created. Between December 31, 1998 and January 1, 1999, the currencies of the eleven countries of the Union that took advantage of the single currency plan ceased to exist, thus marking the beginning of the transition.

December 31, 2019: 27 people were reported to have a type of pneumonia of unknown cause

On this day, for the first time a new type of pneumonia was notified to the WHO China office, which came mostly from employees of a market in the city of Wuhan. Three days later, the number of patients was reported to have risen to 44, of whom 11 were in serious condition.

Today we know that this case ended in the global pandemic for coronavirus COVID-19, which has infected more than 70 million people in the world at the time of publication of this article.

These are all the events of the week. Thus, we culminate this year of historical events. What has been your favorite? Let us know!

