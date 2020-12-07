This Week in History: December 7-13

Happy Monday, TekCrispy readers! As always, we come with the weekly note of the most relevant historical events. For example, did you know that the world’s first programmer was born this week? Or that one of the most famous musicians in history was assassinated? In addition, a famous virus was also starting to wreak havoc around this time, have you already guessed what it is?

If you want to know more about this, keep reading!

December 7, 1999: A&M Records sued the Napster Internet service

On this day began one of the first legal disputes between the music industry and file-sharing users. So it happened with Napster, a pioneering service created to share music in mp3 format, which was sued by the record company A&M Records.

This legal dispute ended in July 2001, when Napster had to close for violating copyright laws.

December 8, 1980: in New York, Mark Chapman murders John Lennon

On the night of December 8, 1980, John Lennon was returning from Record Plant Studios to his home in the Dakota Building in New York. He was about to enter with his wife, Yoko Ono, when a man named Mark Chapman intercepted him and shot him five times, causing his death.

Of the five shots, four penetrated Lennon’s body: two in his back and two in his left shoulder. Lennon died because one of the bullets pierced his aorta artery, causing him to hypovolemia.

After the bombing, Chapman sat quietly on the sidewalk in front of the building reading the book ‘The Catcher in the Rye’ by JD Salinger. Later he assured that his life reflected that of Holden Caulfield, the protagonist of the book. He was incarcerated without any problems and, although his 20-year sentence was served in 2000, he is currently still in his cell at the Attica Correctional Center in New York due to having been denied parole a total of eleven times.

December 8, 2019: Start of the coronavirus pneumonia epidemic in China

It seems that less time has passed, but already a year ago it was declared that in China there was an epidemic due to a new type of coronavirus that we know very well today. One of those who tried to speak about it was Dr. Li Wenliang, but sadly passed away from COVID-19 before his warnings were heard.

Just under a year ago, we talked about this epidemic at TekCrispy, when it was barely known as an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). We invite you to go through our article so that you can appreciate the evolution it has had since then.

December 9, 1897: in Paris, activist Marguerite Durand founds the first feminist newspaper

On this day, the French actress, journalist, and suffragette, Marguerite Durand, decided to take a big step in the feminist movement and founded La Fronde, the first newspaper to be entirely run, managed, edited, written and produced by women. It covered the issues of politics and literature, in addition to defending the rights of women.

Due to economic problems, Durand had to close La Fronde in 1905, mainly due to the death of Alphonse James de Rothschild, the main financial agent of said newspaper.

December 13, 1815: Ada Lovelace, British mathematician is born

Have you ever wondered where the idea of ​​computer programming came from? Then you should check out Ada Lovelace’s story. She was a British mathematician who created the first algorithm for computers, even before they were formally invented.

It happened when Ada tried to describe the “analytical engine” created by Professor Charles Babbage. In this document, he created a plan known as a “G note” to create cards that will help the machine to “weave” algebraic patterns.

These were all the major historical events for this week. What is your favorite? Let us know!

.