This Week in History: January 25-31

January 25, 1949: the first Emmy Awards are presented in the United States

One of the most famous awards in the United States and the world is the Emmy Awards, which saw the light on this day in history. These are managed by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and are responsible for honoring the best talents in the television industry.

Interestingly, the name of it originally comes from the word “Immy”, which was initially used to identify the camera’s image recording tube, and later became a diminutive of “image” in English. Later, when naming the awards, they decided to transform it to “Emmy” to give the statuette a feminine character.

January 25, 1971: Charles Manson and three family members are sentenced guilty

On this day, one of the most remembered criminals in Hollywood history was finally found guilty for the atrocities that he and his followers committed. They were responsible for perpetrating a massacre at the home of actress Sharon Tate in Beverly Hills, in which “The Manson Family” – as he and his followers called themselves – murdered seven people, including Tate, who was pregnant.

However, even though he was the most famous, this was not his only crime. On this day, Manson and his followers were also charged with the murders of musician Gary Hinman and actor Donald Shorty Shea.

January 26, 1540: Valerius Cordus discovers the ether

Valerius Cordus was a German physicist who, through a method in which he synthesized sulfuric acid with ethyl acid, discovered ether, which he called “sweet vitrolium oil”. At the time, this was a great discovery, as it began to be applied as an anesthetic, so that thanks to it, the field of surgeries could be further developed.

January 27, 1945: Soviet troops liberate Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

On this day, on the brink of the end of World War II, Soviet troops finally opened the doors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, finally freeing approximately 7000 prisoners, among whom were more than 600 minors. This was one of the largest camps the Nazis had installed, in which an estimated 1.1 million people died, of which at least 90% were Jews.

Consequently, UNESCO proclaimed this date as the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, honoring the vast numbers of people who perished during this time.

January 30, 1972: Bloody Sunday happens in Derry, Northern Ireland

In the context of the conflict in Ireland known as The Troubles, in which Irish unionists and republicans clashed violently for some 20 years, one of the worst events of the conflict occurred: Bloody Sunday.

This day a protest had been called, attended by more than 15,000 people to defend the rights of women and, in addition, against the imprisonment without trial of those suspected of belonging to the IRA. However, the situation changed and the protesters clashed with the police, who opened fire on the crowd. This resulted in more than 30 injuries and 14 deaths.

