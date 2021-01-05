This Week in History: January 4-9

- Advertisement -

Happy start to the year! As always, we return with the most important events of this week. Did you know that the hydrogen bomb was unveiled to the world at this time? Or that one of the most remembered scientists in history was born?

If you want to find out, keep reading!

January 4, 1996: CERN scientists announce having obtained nine anti-hydrogen atoms, the first achievement in obtaining antimatter

This day, an international team of professionals, using the European Laboratory for Particle Physics (CERN), managed to produce antimatter, anti-hydrogen atoms, from their constituent antiparticles. They did this by colliding anti-protons with xenon atoms, which resulted in nine antimatter atoms being synthesized.

These existed for forty billionths of a second, traveled ten meters at almost the speed of light, and were annihilated by colliding with ordinary matter. Although these lasted only an instant, it was a great achievement for science.

January 4, 2014: in Antarctica, Chile inaugurates its Joint Scientific Polar Station Glaciar Unión

The Unión Glaciar EPCC, also known as Unión Glaciar Base, is an Antarctic summer base in Chile located 1080 km away from the Pole. It is intended for the research and development of polar technologies, and this, together with the American base Amundsen-Scott and the Chinese base in Kunlun, is one of the most active in the world today.

January 4, 1643: Isaac Newton is born

On this day in history, one of the most important men in science was coming into the world. Isaac Newton was a physicist, philosopher, theologian, inventor, alchemist, and mathematician who is renowned for describing the law of universal gravitation and for laying the foundations of classical mechanics, creating the laws that bear his name.

He is also recognized for his work on the nature of light and optics, for the development of the infinitesimal calculus and the integral and differential calculus, as well as the binomial theorem and the Newton-Cotes formulas.

January 4, 1961: Erwin Schrödinger dies

Erwin Schrödinger was an Austrian physicist responsible for various contributions in quantum mechanics and thermodynamics. His most famous and notable work is that of the Schrödinger equation, which he developed in conjunction with the electrical engineer Paul Dirac. This equation would earn him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1933.

Schrödinger is also known for proposing Schrödinger’s cat thought experiment, where a cat, which is inside a box, is in a superposition of two states (alive and dead), until an external observer takes a measurement, it is say, open the box.

January 5, 1914 – Ford Motor Company announces eight-hour work schedule and $ 5 daily minimum wage to each worker

One of the companies that was in charge of giving better working conditions to its employees, after realizing that this increased work efficiency, was the Ford Motor Company, which was under the management of Henry Ford. This increased the productivity of the company’s automobiles and, at the same time, alleviated the burden of work for each employee.

However, contrary to popular belief, the Ford Motor Company was not responsible for creating the workday as we know it. In fact, its origin dates back a long time before this, and we tell you about it in one of our articles.

January 5, 1941: Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese filmmaker is born

One of the most acclaimed directors in Japan and the animation industry was born on this day in history. Hayao Miyazaki has been responsible for directing very successful Japanese animation films, among which are “Spirited Away”, “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Howl’s Moving Castle”, “Princess Mononoke” and many more.

He is the main face of Studio Ghibli, as it was he, along with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, who founded it in 1985.

January 6, 1852: Louis Braille dies

On this day the one who would become one of the most important characters for the visually impaired passed away: Louis Braille. This French Catholic priest was responsible for designing a reading and writing system for people who could not see, which today is known, in his honor, as the Braille system.

Braille also suffered from visual impairment from a very young age, but that did not prevent him from standing out in his studies and developing a suitable system for people with a condition similar to yours. Even the tactile Braille code is also used for musical notation.

January 6, 1884: Austrian Augustinian botanist and monk Gregor Mendel dies

Surely you have ever heard of Mendel’s laws, so it may not seem strange to you to discover that they are named after their creator, Gregor Mendel. This Austrian botanist was responsible for discovering the functioning of genetic inheritance through the study of different varieties of peas, making seed crosses to discover the functioning of dominant or recessive alleles.

However, by 1865, the year in which he published his work, his discoveries were not valued. This changed after Hugo de Vries, Carl Correns, Erich von Tschermak and William Bateson separately rediscovered Mendel’s laws, coining the terms “genetics” and “alleles”, thus contributing to the work of the Austrian botanist.

January 7, 1953 – In the United States, President Harry Truman announces the development of the hydrogen bomb

The hydrogen bomb, also known as a thermonuclear bomb, first made its debut on November 1, 1952 on Enewetak, an atoll in the Marshall Islands. Little more than two months later, Harry Truman, president of the United States, declared to the world that they had developed this weapon, one of the most lethal in history.

The temperature reached at ground zero after a hydrogen bomb explosion is 15 million degrees, as hot as the core of the Sun, for a few fractions of a second.

January 7, 1992 – AT&T Company Introduces Videophone

The videophone or videophone was the first communication system that was capable of allowing simultaneous voice and video transmission, thus allowing two people to speak and see each other at the same time through an electronic device. This was a great advance for communications and, above all, it helped people with hearing disabilities, since they could use video to communicate through sign language.

January 7, 2020: In Wuhan, COVID-19 is discovered

After several reports of a strange pneumonia that had originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, ending the first week of January, it was finally possible to isolate the virus causing the disease, thus discovering COVID-19.

As of January 12 of that year, the country’s authorities managed to confirm the existence of 41 infected people and the information collected was also provided to the WHO, allowing other countries to also begin to investigate in this regard.

January 7, 1943: Nikola Tesla dies

One of the biggest contributors to the field of electromagnetism was Nikola Tesla, a physicist, mathematician, electrical engineer, and inventor. Their contributions helped in the development of modern systems for the use of electrical energy by alternating current (AC), such as the alternating current motor and the polyphase electrical distribution system.

One of his dreams was to develop a global wireless system, so that the world could be interconnected. Today, his dream has come true.

January 8, 2005: on Mount Palomar, United States, the planet Eris is discovered

On this day, astronomers Michael E. Brown, Chad Trujillo, and David Lincoln Rabinowitz discovered Eris, the planet farthest from our solar system. This most massive dwarf planet of all known to date and the second largest.

Because of its size, NASA even considered including it as the 10th planet in the solar system, and its discovery also influenced the decision about whether or not Pluto was a planet.

January 8, 1986: Loyd Blankenship writes the hacker manifesto

Under the pseudonym ‘The Mentor’, computer security hacker Loyd Blankenship published ‘The Conscience of a Hacker’, better known as the hacker manifesto. It serves as an ethical guide for hackers around the world, outlining the boundaries where a hacker can harm another person with his selfish acts.

Today, this is considered a cornerstone within the hacker culture, as it ensures that technology must be used to broaden horizons and maintain a free world.

January 8, 2011 – In Tucson, Arizona, a sniper kills 6 people

This day a tragedy occurred that would be remembered as ‘The Tucson Massacre’, when Jared Lee Loughner, a 22-year-old sniper, killed 6 people from the parking lot of a Safeway supermarket. Another 18 people were injured after the attack.

According to statements made by Loughner himself, it appears that he carried out the attack because the government “controlled the minds and brainwashed the citizens.”

January 9, 1839: the French Academy of Sciences announces the daguerreotype process, a pioneer in photography

On this day, the physicist François Arago announced to the French Academy of Sciences about the invention of the daguerreotype, the first widespread photographic procedure in history. On August 19 of that same year, Arago was allowed to publicize the operation of said artifact, which resulted in the portrait being democratized, so that everyone had the possibility of obtaining one of these devices.

These have been all the events for this week. See you next week!

