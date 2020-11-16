This Week in History: November 16-22

This week in history began one of the most representative things that happened in 2020. Do you already have an idea of ​​what it is? We invite you to keep reading!

November 17, 2019: the world’s first case of COVID-19 is confirmed

Yes, although it may not seem like it, a year ago the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was confirmed in the world. However, as we know, initially this virus was not seen as a threat, and in fact the Chinese government silenced Li Wenliang, the first doctor who tried to make the situation visible.

This was definitely not the best decision they could make, as the situation got out of control and, currently, we continue to suffer the consequences, to the point that we even wonder if we can one day return to normal.

November 17, 1903 – In the Soviet Union, the Social Democratic Workers’ Party is divided into Mensheviks and Bolsheviks

This party was founded in 1883 by the Emancipation of Labor group and was opposed to tsarism and capitalism. He argued that the working class should be emancipated through a revolution, so the organizers created clandestine unions and organized strikes to fulfill this purpose.

However, the lack of a broad debate among the same members of the party caused a congress to be organized in 1903 to talk about the political newspaper called Iskra. As a result of that meeting, two factions were formed: the Bolshevik, led by Vladimir Lenin; and the Menshevik, led by Yuli Martov.

November 18, 1928: Walt Disney releases the first great Mickey Mouse short film “Steamboat Willie”

The most famous cute mouse in the world made his first big appearance on this day in history. Although Mickey is currently an icon in the world, the truth is that with the premiere of his first short film, “Plane Crazy”, in May 1928, he failed to see the light of fame. In fact, it was actually a failure for the animator.

However, in November “Steamboat Willie” was released and that was the definitive leap that led Disney to take flight. In fact, the success was such that the company decided that they would leave this date as the true birth of Mickey Mouse.

November 18, 1933: in Venezuela, American aviator Jimmy Angel flies over Angel Falls

While flying over the Gran Sabana, in the south of the Latin American country, James “Jimmy” Crawford Angel saw the highest waterfall in the world, which, from 1935, bore his name. The Angel Falls has a waterfall of 979 meters high that descends to the Churún River and emanates from the Auyantepui.

In the locality, the Pemons know this waterfall as Kerepakupai Vená, which is translated as “the magical and sacred waterfall”.

