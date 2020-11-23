This Week in History: November 23-30

Happy Monday, dear readers! This week in history contains several events that have to do with space. However, there is one in particular that stands out from the rest, as it is about the publication of a book that we have probably all heard of.

If you want to find out everything that happened this week in history, we invite you to continue reading our article and fill yourself with new knowledge of general culture.

November 23, 1924: Edwin Hubble publishes his discovery of the Andromeda galaxy

On this day in history, the father of observational cosmology, Edwin Hubble, published an astonishing discovery: Andromeda was not a nebula, but a galaxy, and it was not the only one in the entire universe.

With this discovery, the American astronomer expanded our knowledge about the universe at least a hundred times. His studies in this regard continued, to the point that by 1929 he had already measured 18 more galaxies. We were not alone!

November 23, 1963: in the United Kingdom, the BBC Television channel premieres the first episode of Doctor Who

Doctor Who (or Doctor Misterio, as it was called in several Hispanic countries) was a series that dealt with a doctor or “lord of time” who explored the universe in his TARDIS ship saving people and civilizations while restoring justice.

This series is considered a cult series and is iconic for the UK. With its 50 years of duration, it is a pioneer of electronic music and obtained a Guinness record as the longest series that has been broadcast, because it is still broadcast today.

November 23, 1991: in London, Freddie Mercury announces to the world that he is a carrier of the HIV virus

One of the most famous people who contracted HIV is, without a doubt, Freddie Mercury. The Queen singer made this announcement publicly saying that he was a carrier of this disease and encouraged everyone to fight against it.

He had waited a long time to make the announcement so that he could protect those close to him. A day later, the singer passed away due to illness.

November 23, 2001: The Convention on Cybercrime or Budapest Convention is signed

With the rise of the internet and, therefore, of cyberattacks, it was necessary to deal effectively with this form of cyber attack. It is the world’s first treaty on crimes committed on the Internet, specifically copyright, computer fraud, child pornography and network security violations.

Currently, it is still the only international instrument that deals with the issue, which seeks to be a guide for the development of legislation that attacks the problem of cybercrime.

November 24, 1859: Charles Darwin’s ‘The Origin of Species’ is published in England

One of the most famous books in the world and one that has laid the theoretical foundations on the theory of evolution was released on this day in history almost two centuries ago. In this book, Darwin argues that species evolve through the process of natural selection, in which the fittest survives.

However, this theory was not so easily accepted, since it would be to admit that human beings are linked to other species and that we are not unique individuals, as defended by the Church. However, by the 1940s, this text was considered fundamental in the modern theory of evolution.

November 26, 2011: NASA launches the Curiosity SUV, bound for Mars

The Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) space mission, organized by NASA, was launched on this day in history, in which the vehicle called Curiosity was sent to the planet Mars to explore. Initially it had been scheduled to launch on 8 October 2009, but it was delayed two years later.

Curiosity landed in Gale Crater on August 6, 2012, when it sent its first images of the planet back to Earth. Although the mission was intended to last only one year, this rover is still operational today.

