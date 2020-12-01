This Week in History: November 30 – December 5

This is an interesting week in history, since there are several important events that took place precisely in these days. Do you want to know what they are? Then keep reading!

December 1, 1919 – In London, Lady Astor becomes the first female Member of Parliament

Nancy Astor was an American-born British politician who, in 1919, became the first woman to hold office in the House of Commons of the British Parliament as a deputy for the city of Plymouth in Devon. Lady Astor sought to promote equality between men and women, as well as uphold the rights of children.

In the 26 years in which he held office, he had one of the most voted candidates in parliament, obtaining seven consecutive victories.

December 1, 1952 – The New York Daily News reports on Christine Jorgensen, first case of successful sex change surgery

Christine Jorgensen was an American activist, actress, dancer, and model who became the first person to have successful sex reassignment surgery in history. On this day, the New York Daily News published her case on the front page, but she did it wrongly, as they assured that Jorgensen was the first to undergo this surgery, when previously, in 1930, the Danish artist Lili Elbe had tried it. .

However, unlike Elbe’s case, Jorgensen managed to recover from the surgery. The latter was also the first to undergo hormone therapy.

December 1, 1955: In Montgomery, Alabama, activist Rosa Parks refuses to give a seat to a white man on the bus

It happened in Alabama, when a black seamstress named Rosa Parks was riding a bus on her way home sitting in the middle area, which could be used by blacks as long as a white didn’t need it.

At one point, a white man got on the bus and the driver asked her and two other men to get up to give the new passenger a seat. The other two men got up, but she refused. In view of this, the driver threatened to call the police and she replied: “You can do it.”

Parks was fined $ 14 and was jailed. This was the event that broke the camel’s back, because after this day the activist movements against racism in the United States began with force.

December 1, 1981: the first case of AIDS is officially registered

Between 1980 and 1981 it was recorded that five men were treated for Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia and that two of them had died. In reality, these men suffered from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS, but by that time the disease had not been discovered.

There is a record that on December 1, 1981, the first patient with this disease was officially registered, which led to the establishment of this date in 1988 by the WHO as the World Day of the fight against AIDS. However, the truth is that the origin of this condition remains a mystery, because even today it is unknown who was patient zero.

December 1, 2009: Angry Birds video game launched in Finland

Surely at some point you have played this curious video game in which you have to shoot some very angry birds with a slingshot to kill some little green pigs. On this day, Angry Birds was launching in Finland, and it was so popular that it became known all over the world.

Its creators, Peter Vesterbacka and Jere Erkko, managed to develop a video game that reached one billion downloads in 2012, becoming the most popular of the year on the App Store. Today, this is positioned as the best-selling game in the history of mobile video games.

December 2, 1915: Albert Einstein publishes the general theory of relativity

The theory of relativity is one that seeks to resolve the incompatibility between Newtonian or vector mechanics and electromagnetism, which deals with the physics of the movement of bodies without the existence of gravitational forces.

On this day, Albert Einstein was publishing such a theory. In it, it is argued that, when there is a mass, space-time is also deformed, therefore, any other mass also notices said deformation and must follow a different path than when the space was without deforming or without the mass.

December 3, 1895: Anna Freud, a British psychoanalyst of Austrian origin, is born

Anna Freud was one of the daughters of the father of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, and she was the only one who followed in her father’s footsteps, becoming a very important psychoanalyst in the guild. Initially she worked as a governess, but after being psychoanalyzed by her father, Anna decided to enter the world of psychology and work side by side with him.

Thus, Anna Freud continued her father’s studies and managed to explain his theory in a more pragmatic and less obscure way. We invite you to read more about this professional in our article.

December 3, 1984: Dragon Ball manga is published in Japan

Crafted by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball became one of the most famous stories in the entire world. This manga introduces us to Son Gokū, an individual of the Saiyajin race who comes to Earth when he is just a child.

This manga is one of the most successful of all time. Around 160 million copies have been sold in Japan and an estimated 250 to 300 million copies worldwide. His fame made

December 3, 2018: Soyuz MS-11 manned mission takes off for the International Space Station

This mission was to transport three astronauts from Expedition 58 to the International Space Station. This launch was especially sensitive because the previous mission, the Soyuz MS-10, suffered a carrier rocket failure two minutes after launch.

In the Soyuz MS-11 traveled the Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, the Canadian astronaut David Saitn-Jacques and the American Anne McLain, who were received at the International Space Station by the commander Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, the flight engineer of NASA Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Roscosmos Flight Engineer Sergey Prokopiev.

December 5, 2013: Nelson Mandela, South African politician, lawyer and activist dies

One of the most recognized figures worldwide was Nelson Mandela. This South African politician was responsible for ending the system of racial segregation known as apartheid. Throughout his life he was imprisoned for his protests, and thanks to his influence, he managed to become president of the country.

In addition to influencing the world with his peaceful policies, curiously thanks to him, a paranormal phenomenon observed by Fiona Broome was named, who, upon learning of the death of the politician, was surprised because she believed that he had died during her stay in the prison. When asking other people, he discovered that the same thing had happened to many, giving rise to the well-known Mandela Effect.

These are all the events of the week! What is your favorite? Do you think we missed any? Leave us your comment.

