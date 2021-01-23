Social NetworksFacebookInstagramTech NewsWhatsApp

This WhatsApp feature will never be on Telegram – do you miss it?

By Brian Adam
0
0
X7copimzibbcbfyd6fv2uyrhcu.jpg
X7copimzibbcbfyd6fv2uyrhcu.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsAppFor several years, it had become one of the most downloaded messaging applications. However, after their new 2021 policies were made public, many users decided to uninstall the app and change it to Telegram.

While Telegram has countless functions that WhatsApp It does not have, like changing the color of the app or simply hiding that you are “online”, there is an app tool that Facebook will never be on the British-Emirati platform.

You know which one is? In the last days Telegram It has begun to grow not only in users, but in profits after several decided to start chatting there and even moving all the stickers that they used in other apps.

We do not know if Telegram will add this tool in the future, although several people still do not use it because apps like Instagram, Facebook or TikTok not only improve their performance, but also have thousands of filters, effects, music.

THIS IS THE FUNCTION THAT TELEGRAM WILL NOT HAVE FROM WHATSAPP

It is not your tool to upload content or save your information in a Google Drive cloud, on the contrary, Telegram always copy your conversations to your personal server so that you can use it on multiple devices.

The function that Telegram has not inherited from WhatsApp are the states, those loved by many people, but hated by others.

The States of WhatsApp, at the moment, are not in Telegram. Did you know? (Photo: MAG)
The States of WhatsApp, at the moment, are not in Telegram. Did you know? (Photo: MAG)

Do you use WhatsApp statuses? In them you can upload any photo or video and this will be shared with all your contacts or those who have your cell phone number on their devices. Did you know?

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Seguridad

eye! Scams and theft on Tinder and other dating apps on the rise

Brian Adam - 0
When using any online platform, you have to exercise extreme caution and be alert so as not to fall into deceptions and virtual scams....
Read more
Tech News

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, new technical details on display and battery leaked

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are already among the most anticipated smartphones by technology enthusiasts, yet not much information has appeared on the net...
Read more
Apps

Google Search is renewed: this is the new design of its search engine for mobile devices

Brian Adam - 0
Google search engine you will receive a major visual redesign that will completely improve the experience of the mobile search. Its...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©