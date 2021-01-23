This WhatsApp feature will never be on Telegram – do you miss it?

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp For several years, it had become one of the most downloaded messaging applications. However, after their new 2021 policies were made public, many users decided to uninstall the app and change it to Telegram .

While Telegram has countless functions that WhatsApp It does not have, like changing the color of the app or simply hiding that you are “online”, there is an app tool that Facebook will never be on the British-Emirati platform.

You know which one is? In the last days Telegram It has begun to grow not only in users, but in profits after several decided to start chatting there and even moving all the stickers that they used in other apps.

We do not know if Telegram will add this tool in the future, although several people still do not use it because apps like Instagram, Facebook or TikTok not only improve their performance, but also have thousands of filters, effects, music.

THIS IS THE FUNCTION THAT TELEGRAM WILL NOT HAVE FROM WHATSAPP

It is not your tool to upload content or save your information in a Google Drive cloud, on the contrary, Telegram always copy your conversations to your personal server so that you can use it on multiple devices.

The function that Telegram has not inherited from WhatsApp are the states, those loved by many people, but hated by others.

The States of WhatsApp, at the moment, are not in Telegram. Did you know? (Photo: MAG)

Do you use WhatsApp statuses? In them you can upload any photo or video and this will be shared with all your contacts or those who have your cell phone number on their devices. Did you know?