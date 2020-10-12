MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

This will be the best-selling iPhone 12 model according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

By Abraham
If the rumors are true, Apple will launch four new iPhone models this year: iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will sell more units of the iPhone 12 model than any of the other three models in the family. In fact, according to Kuo, the iPhone 12 will account for 40 percent of sales, while the other three models – iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – could account for 20 percent each. Kuo says the compact 5.4 ″ “iPhone 12 mini” will be the cheapest model, but it won’t sell as much as its small size won’t be as attractive to consumers. Current rumors put the “iPhone 12 mini” at $ 699 and the “iPhone 12” at $ 799, although previous reports put the starting price of each model at $ 649 and $ 749 respectively. As for how the iPhone 12 range as a whole will fare, Kuo forecasts lower demand from the family for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to sales of the iPhone 11 range in the same period for 2019. Part of The reason lies in the later launch and shipment of iPhones for 2020 versus 2019, largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

