This will be the impressive keyboard of future Apple Macs

It’s nothing new that Manzana You’ve been thinking for a long time about how to make your keyboards as dynamic as possible. Well, now there has been a patent registered by the Cupertino in the United States Patent and Trademark Office where a keyboard with small configurable screens integrated in each of the keys is shown.

These small screens integrated into each of the keys, would allow each user configure the keyboard according to your preferences. That is, it would be possible for each of them to display different characters depending on the configuration itself. The keyboard would still have physical keys that would house a small screen instead of the usual labels that display each of the characters that each individual key represents.

According to the registered patent, the labeling of the keys would be dynamic thanks to these screens, generating the corresponding label through pixels. Screens that would only be intended to show the basic characters of a default language. In addition, they would allow users to configure the layout of their keyboards in their own way.

Integrated screen in each of the keys to label them to our liking

Gizmochina

To do this, all they would have to do is change the labels of each of the keys and arrange each letter, number or symbol in the desired location. The truth is that this would have different and useful applications, not only because each user could have their own keyboard completely customized according to their tastes and preferences, but also, it could be a great option to configure the keyboard with different game profiles or perform video editing tasks, programming, etc.

Apple would only have to make a single keyboard with the possibility of being able to change the language of the same and each of the users could configure it to their liking and according to their needs. Now it is necessary to manufacture a different keyboard for the layout of keys in each country.

The patent has been registered for the keyboard built into the MacBooks, Mac, Mac Mini, iMac and Mac Pro, so in the future we could see this type of keyboard in all these devices. Now, considering that it is simply a patent, this may or may not reach Apple devices. Time will tell and we can see if it finally becomes a reality or not.