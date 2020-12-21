This will be the new account verification on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Twitter announced a couple of weeks ago that its account verification system would return in 2021, after more than three years stopped because – according to the company itself – it was not working properly. Now Twitter has given more details on how the system will work to obtain verification of profiles on the social network.

Twitter will unverify inactive or incomplete accounts as of January 20, 2021

The company shared earlier this month a draft with your new verification policy and asked users to provide feedback to accommodate their requests as much as possible.

The new policies come into force on January 20, 2021 -it is unknown if from that date users will be able to proactively request verification again- but what Twitter has confirmed is that from that day on, verification of “incomplete” or inactive “accounts will be eliminated. As a full account, Twitter considers the one that has:

-A verified address or phone number

-A profile picture

-A username

Accounts that are in danger of losing their verification will receive an email and a notification when they enter the app advising them of the changes they must make before January 20, 2021 in order not to lose the verification badge.

Additionally, Twitter has noted that will not remove verification of people who have passed away and has confirmed that it is working to allow the accounts of deceased people to become a kind of “in memoriam” profiles, something that other social networks such as Facebook already allow.

What Twitter has recognized is that it will review, case by case, the accounts that do not repeatedly comply with the rules of use on the platform, to determine if they deserve to lose verification or not.

What will the new Twitter verification process look like?

Twitter has also given some clues about what the new account verification process will be like from 2021, although as we say it has not confirmed a launch date. It has indicated that it will be a process in which users can proactively submit a request and that it will be available in the configuration options of their account, both on the Twitter website and in mobile applications.

During the process, applicants for a verified account are will ask them to include a category for verification, and they will have to send links or documents as proof of the reasons provided.

Verification requests will be reviewed both automatically and manually by company employees, depending on the number of requests and the time available. Users will be given the opportunity to share personal data in order to improve the verification process and make it more efficient and equitable. This is all the information provided so far, although Twitter has indicated that “soon” will offer more details.

How the Twitter verification policy has changed

According to Twitter, it has received more than 22,000 proposals from users during the time it has requested their feedback. Finally, after these weeks working on shaping the new verification policy, it is already known how it will work when it is launched next year. These are the changes that have been introduced after user requests:

-In order for an account to be verified, it will not have to have a bio or a header image, something that until now was requested as an indispensable requirement.

-References to Wikipedia have been improved to align it with the quality and relevance standards of the articles in it.

-The “News” category will now be called “News and Journalists”, while the sports category will include “sports and e-Sports”. A reference is also added in the “Entertainment” category to include digital content creators.

-The way of measuring the “minimum number of followers” that requires an account to be verified is also changed, something that was going to be considered according to the country, but which will be taken into account by region. According to this, for example, the inhabitants of Madrid could be required to have a greater number of followers than those who reside in a small town in Spain to obtain verification of their account.

-Many people have requested that Professionals, Scientists and Religious Leaders be included as additional categories. Twitter has indicated that it will study it over the next year and that, for now, those who are verified will be included in the category “Activists, organizers and other influencers.” Here would include, for example, scientists and doctors who are considered a reference in matters of Covid.

