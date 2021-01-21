This will be the new iPad Pro of 2021 according to leaked schemes

- Advertisement -

The iPad Pro (2020) made its debut last March and, if you look back, Apple usually introduces new Pro models about 18 months after the latest models. This means that the next iPad Pro should not arrive until at least October 2021. Some rumors suggest that the iPad Pro (2021) could arrive as soon as this month of March, and now some renders based on leaked schematics reveal what it will look like. Every model. The leaks of the 11 “and 12.9” iPad Pro models, shared through Pigtou, corroborate Apple’s plans to introduce minimal design changes to the next-generation iPad Pro. The square-shaped camera bump that debuted on last year’s tablets is still present on the back and houses the same sensor arrangement.

Customers can expect a main camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR sensor. It remains to be seen whether the sensors themselves will be updated or not. Apple’s full-screen design with minimal bezels is still present on the new iPad Pro. While we’ve heard that the 11 ″ iPad Pro (2021) might be slightly smaller than its iPad Pro (2020) counterpart, leaked schematics suggest there will be no difference in size: 245.7 x 176.6 x 5.9mm. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), on the other hand, measures 280.6 x 215 x 6.4mm, which is nearly identical to the model’s 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9mm dimensions. 12.9 ″ from last year. The aluminum frame also houses the Apple Pencil’s magnetic charging area and a USB-C port on the bottom for charging the tablet itself and transferring data.

The power button is on the top of the tablet, but it is unclear if Apple has plans to integrate Touch ID into it, as it did with the iPad Air (2020). Either way, the presence of Face ID is almost guaranteed. Finally, we find Apple’s magnetic connectors for the Smart Keyboard. Apple’s next iPad Pros are expected to arrive with an A14X Bionic chip inside, which should offer great performance over the current A12Z Bionic chipset. As standard, the tablets will arrive with Wi-Fi connectivity, but there are expected to be models with 4G LTE cellular connectivity and an additional 5G variant of the 12.9 ″ tablet.