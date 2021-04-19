This will be the new ‘notch’ of the iPhone 13 compared to that of previous models

- Advertisement -

There have been so many times that we have heard, in the Apple launches of previous years, that the notch (the famous eyebrow) was going to be reduced that Saying it again is something similar to what that old story of “Peter and the Wolf” told. That nobody believes it anymore. So, either there is strong evidence that such a modification is on the way or … the wolf is coming!

And that has happened, that photographs have appeared of what looks like the front of one of the future iPhone 13 that Apple will launch this year. A panel that shows, in great detail, how that notch will look, which, now, we have practical confirmation that it will be reduced. Not only in width but also in height. Now, how is Apple going to do it?

The brow is completely reconfigured

The notch is a strange element that belongs to the front of the iPhone since the X model of 2017. It was at that moment when Apple introduced its first smartphone with Face ID and no Home button. The most incredible thing is that such an element came to pass itself off as seductive (some brands followed this path) when in reality it was an obstacle on the screen that stopped displaying image when playing games or watching multimedia content.

pic.twitter.com/KfHhh1fNBo

– DuanRui (@ duanrui1205) April 17, 2021

The photos published by DuanRui on Twitter come to offer a much more faithful comparison of what we are going to findr, which is nothing more than a notch much thinner than that of, for example, the latest iPhone 12. Not only is it narrower in width, but important changes are also seen in the height. The reason? All the elements present in this module have been reduced in size and compacted practically under pressure.

The solution that Apple has found to obtain such a result is that of change headset location to top bezel, that small black space that surrounds all sides of the screen and that until now was free to house any component. If you notice, that detail is perceived in the photos that those two frontals face, with a notch that seems to be on the outside, but that will be closed by that edge that surrounds the entire terminal. The iPhone 13 will arrive after the summer and it remains to be seen if the deadlines that were only affected in 2020 by the pandemic will finally be met.

