This will be the OnePlus 9 according to renders based on filtered schemes

Rumor has it that the new OnePlus 9 family of smartphones will launch in the first quarter of 2021. As we get closer to the launch date, details of the OnePlus 9 have started to appear. A new report from 91Mobiles includes schematic-based renders leaked manufacturing, revealing the new design. According to the leaked renders, the device will have a triple camera setup and a flat screen with a hole in the upper left corner. The display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, rather than a 144Hz panel, according to the report. The rear panel will be curved and will have a rectangular camera module with three sensors. According to the report, all three sensors will be positioned vertically, two of which would be larger than the third. The LED flash will also be placed next to the sensors inside the camera module. It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, scheduled to launch in December 2020. The devices are also likely to feature a dual stereo speaker setup, NFC, and IP68 water and dust resistance. The upcoming OnePlus smartphones can also be expected to feature 65W fast charging and fast wireless charging.