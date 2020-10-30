This will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra according to a new render

According to rumors, the next Galaxy S21 series will launch a month earlier than expected, but it seems that the design is not final yet. The well-known source of leaks OnLeaks has now shared a revised version of the design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has a different camera design than the original renders. Although there are no changes to the camera module, but there is a new item on the back. It is not clear if it is a fifth camera or some sensor (a 3D ToF sensor, perhaps). Also the LED flash has moved slightly. According to rumors, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will continue to use a 108MP sensor for the main camera and a 40MP sensor for the selfie camera, like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It’s pretty clear that the 2021 model will have at least one more camera than the S20 Ultra. Other manufacturers already include two telephoto lenses in their flagships so it is not difficult to think that Samsung does the same.