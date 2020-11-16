This will be the transition from Intel to the M1 ARM architecture

The broadcast of Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event has left the world waiting. Finally, in the third such broadcast made by the Cupertino company in the last half of this year, the long-awaited leap to Apple’s ARM processors has come true. Now, although for the company this will be a leap, it does not imply that for the users as well. For this reason, here we will tell you how Apple plans to make the transition between Intel processors to its new M1 chips, from the Apple Silicon range.

A gradual step

From now on more and more new Macs from Apple will come with the M1 chips from the Apple Silicon range based on the ARM architecture. However, the total switch from company devices to this system will not happen overnight. In fact, the releases will gradually include these chips, mixing them with one other Intel processor.

As time goes on, fewer and fewer Intel processors will be seen in Apple computers. This until, in 2022, the goal pursued by the company is reached and all the chips of the external company have been replaced in its product catalogs by its own M1s.

And how will the developers do it?

As we can see, customers will be able to enjoy a smooth transition between models with Intel chips and the new proposals with M1 processors. But for their part, developers will have to make more changes much faster.

Along with the change in processors, the macOS Big Sur operating system for Macs will change dramatically. Among its biggest modifications is the one that will be compatible with both the iPhone and the iPad. For this reason, applications designed for these computers will have to change their programming to be “universal.”

Already companies like Adobe and Microsoft are on the way to change their macOS applications to meet this requirement. Likewise, Apple has announced three new tools with which to make it easier for them and any other developer to make this transition from Intel to M1.

Universal 2

First of all, we find Universal 2. Thanks to this platform, developers will be able to create apps from the beginning that meet the requirements of the macOS, ipadOs and iOS operating systems. As a result, by making only one design, there will already be a program compatible with all the systems supported by ARM architecture that Apple has presented.

Rosetta 2

Next, we find Rosetta 2. This platform will act as a bridge that will help unite applications that have not been updated with the new operating systems. Apple knows that making the transition between Intel and M1 can take time and that probably not everyone will be able to make the changes before 2021. For this reason they offer this alternative as a backup system in which users can continue to use the “app old ones ”while the new ones are updated to be compatible.

Virtualization

Finally, Apple is also offering its tool known as Virtualization. Thanks to it, it will be possible to run APIs that allow the Linux operating system to work on Macs even when the Intel chips are gone. Within the “virtual machine” created with the program, users and developers will have a personalized digital ecosystem that will allow them to have the applications they want, whether or not they have been adapted to the ARM architecture.

Of course, this last alternative will have its limits in terms of the quantity and quality of the applications that can be run that way. Overall though, it will be a boon for those who are unwilling or unable to transition from Intel to 1M so quickly.

