This Would Be The First Samsung Mobile With 5 Cameras On The Back

Recent rumors speak of a Samsung mid-range mobile with five cameras. Yes, you read that right, five cameras.

Samsung’s mobile machine does not stop. Following the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE just a few days ago, the company seems to have put the focus on the upper mid-range. Recent rumors from the company’s home country have suggested that Samsung might be developing what is supposed to be the successor to the Galaxy A71, namely the Samsung Galaxy A72 . The same rumor mill warns that the terminal could arrive with no less than five cameras, becoming the first smartphone of the Asian firm to achieve this milestone.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Could Arrive With Five Cameras Behind It

So is. According to some rumors, the phone could have five sensors with a somewhat atypical lens configuration within the range. The scheme leaked by some sources reveals that the Galaxy A72 could have five cameras of 64, 12, 8, 5 and 5 megapixels . The lens configuration chosen by the manufacturer would leave us with a main sensor, a wide angle lens, a telephoto lens, a macro lens and finally a sensor dedicated exclusively to improving the bokeh effect of photos.

The same leak claims that the telephoto lens will come with a zoom of approximately three times , a figure comparable to that of other high-end phones. At the front, Samsung could opt for a sensor of around 32 megapixels, following the trend of other mid-range models. Otherwise, the phone could have a very similar spec sheet to the Galaxy A71. Although technical details have not been revealed, everything indicates that it could arrive with a processor signed by Qualcomm, predictably one of the 700 series .

As for the design of the Galaxy A72, it is very likely that it will arrive with lines very similar to those offered by the Galaxy S20. At the moment we can only make speculations, since there is no documentation that corroborates said data. What we do know is that the terminal will be presented during the first half of next year, probably from March in order not to overshadow the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S21 (or S30, according to some rumors). We will remain attentive to know more details of the next mid-range of the South Korean firm.