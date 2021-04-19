This would be the possible design of the expected Apple smartphone: iPhone 13

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

As every year, it is tradition that Manzana Launch various products over the months and the one that many users expect is the one where they show their most recent mobile device. Although there are months before the launch of the iPhone 13 , details never seen before have already begun to leak.

The next device from Cupertino will still arrive in late 2021, specifically during the final quarter. Although this generates that many are in search of any leak to know if they continue on the path of acquiring other equipment or keeping the one they have.

According to the leaker Xleaks7 published on his Twitter something that was already evident from the iPhone 12. Although it will not implement changes in its design, which is still quite uniform, without filling it with too many details, there are things you should know about the next iPhone 13 .

For example, it is clear that it will not have a fingerprint reader under the screen. What Apple wants is that the security of your phone is maintained through Face ID.

Similarly, a reduction of the notch is displayed. While this is still wide on iPhones, starting with Apple version 13, it will be much narrower.

This would be the next Apple smartphone, the iPhone 13, in a new leak. (Photo: Xleaks7)

Will they sacrifice some things? In the notch of Cupertino cell phones you can find details such as the camera for selfies, the face recognizer, as well as the infrared detector.

On the other hand, in the image shared by Xleaks7 it is observed that the position of the rear cameras of the standard version of the terminal will be very similar to a domino, and no longer vertically as it occasionally placed them.

So far there will be no other substantial change in the team unless Apple decides to implement more details in its smartphone, but that may be leaked on the doors of its launch before the end of the year.