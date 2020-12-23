This Xiaomi adapter amplifies and enhances the sound of your headphones

- Advertisement -

Our smartphones have become an essential tool in our routine. Gone is the time when we used the phone to make calls, send messages, and little else. Now, we have true pocket computers, which boast more than enough power to move all kinds of games and applications.

Beyond its smartphones and home products, Xiaomi has a wide variety of accessories. Interesting little gadgets like this one DAC adapter / converter we want to talk to you about today.

First of all: is a portable DAC worth it?

A small DAC serves to deliver superior sound quality, even the latest models boast of Hi-Fi certification which guarantees that they can reproduce content in high fidelity. But, due to the limited space available in a device of this type, its components are adapted to the situation. And no, a portable DAC has nothing to do with what integrates a terminal inside.

More than anything because a Portable DAC It has many more functionalities, not only because it is able to reproduce more audio formats without compressing it to achieve a high acoustic landscape, but also works better with different powers. To give you the idea, if you use cheap headphones, you will hardly notice the difference using this gadget or not.

Xiaomi Mi Dac Audio Hi-Fi

East Xiaomi Mi DAC Audio Hi-Fi, it is an adapter that converts the digital signal from the USB type C of our smartphone to an analog signal through an audio jack port, maintaining great audio quality in the process.

The Xiaomi mi DAC Audio Hi-Fi has a CS43131 professional chipset capable of supporting audio playback Hi-Res up to 384kHz / 32bits and an impedance of 600Ω. As a result we will obtain a sound amplification and a great audio quality.

Thanks to this amplifier DAC, the volume that we can have in our headphones will be much higher Compared to what we would get directly through the USB-C port of our smartphone or through the jack port, if it had one.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi DAC Audio Hi-Fi has a USB Type-C port that is capable of supporting a fast charge of up to 100W. In this way we can charge our smartphone while using headphones.

Availability and price

Currently it is possible to buy this Xiaomi headphone amplifier for about 26 euros in Aliexpress Spain.

