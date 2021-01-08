This Xiaomi gadget allows you to train at home and connects with your mobile!

- Advertisement -

The Asian manufacturer has become one of the great references when it comes to buying all kinds of technological products. You can buy phones with a very difficult to beat value for money, activity wristbands and other wearables… And now Xiaomi has just presented a new gadget that will be your best ally to get in shape without having to leave home.

As is customary in this type of product, Xiaomi has used its collective financing platform Youpin to launch this gymnastics section that points to ways to become the new sales bombshell.

In addition, and on the other hand, Xiaomi has joined forces with the manufacturer Yesoul, a firm specialized in all kinds of sports products, with the aim of launching a gadget that will allow you to train from home and that includes all kinds of functionalities to make a difference.

This is the new Xiaomi gymnastics apparatus

enlarge photo Xiaomi gadget for training Xiaomi

Say that, as you can see in the image that heads these lines, we find a product with a spherical shape and that has two handles on the sides and that will serve to hold us. Through these handles we will slide with the sphere, managing to eliminate abdominal fat, in addition to strengthening different muscles of the body, especially the upper body.

The firm has opted for resistance, and for this reason the new gadget for practicing sports from Xiaomi has a body made of ABS, a highly resistant plastic, as well as steel and rubber for the wheel.

And, this curious gadget from Xiaomi has a 168 mm wide wheel so that it is very stable and you cannot suffer an accident while you are using it. And taking into account that its power is adjustable so that you have to perform a force of up to 250 kilograms, it is clear that this product will allow you to get in shape very comfortably.

Also, and how could it be otherwise in a Xiaomi product, this curious sphere to train at home has WiFi connectivity. The reason? It is a connected product, so you can control it through the corresponding application.

Thanks to it you can choose the level of difficulty, in addition to accessing different predefined workouts with which to get in shape. And the fact of having a virtual trainer setting the pace of the exercise is a detail to take into account.

Its price? This curious Xiaomi gadget can already be reserved for only 199 yuan, about 25 euros to change.