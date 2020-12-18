This Xiaomi panel that transforms sound into moving light will surprise you

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi once again he surprised us with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, a Xiaomi crowdfunding platform. This time, it is a modular light panel able to adapt its lighting and color to our favorite games or to the rhythm of music.

Xiaomi: a modular light panel that adapts to the rhythm of sound

This lamp or light panel has a modular design, that is, they are different parts that form a set, this allows combinations on the wall with different shapes. Each lamp is triangular so it can be fitted on its three sides with another lamp, and in this way create mosaics of all kinds.

Its panels are RGB, this allows to visualize millions of different colors that they can also light up and change color to the beat of the music. Each panel with its isosceles triangular design of 250 by 215 mm, will allow depending on the number of panels we have to design our own lighting in our home, office or study. Its LED lighting power is 2W, as its color and luminosity are configurable, it can offer visual effects with infinite options. The options are only limited by our imagination.

YouPin

This gadget is also intelligent, which allows its management through the application My Home by Xiaomi. In addition, its operation is compatible with that of the rest of the firm’s products. Also the fact of being a smart gadget makes it possible to cVoice-controlled, so you can also change the brightness level and colors from a distance.

Price and availability

The price of these panels is 99 yuan, about 12 euros for each unit separately. The 3-unit pack costs up to 399 yuan (€ 50), while the set of 20 panels costs up to 1,799 yuan (€ 225).It is currently only sold in China, although we may soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms.

