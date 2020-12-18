Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

This Xiaomi panel that transforms sound into moving light will surprise you

By Brian Adam
0
0
This Xiaomi panel that transforms sound into moving light will surprise you
This Xiaomi Panel That Transforms Sound Into Moving Light Will

Must Read

Game Reviews

Chronos Before the Ashes Review: a Zelda Dark Souls that doesn’t convince

Brian Adam - 0
Chronos turns into Chronos Before the Ashes, the official prequel to Remnant From the Ashes: here's how it fares outside the confines of the...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy A32 shows off its 5G connectivity and some features in the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
The year is ending but the renewal of Samsung products never stops, and now the Korean manufacturer has in the oven the...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite now available in Spain with launch offer

Brian Adam - 0
From the moment of its presentation just over a week ago, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has been on the lips of many...
Read more
Tech News

Parallels lets you run Windows 10 ARM on Mac with M1

Brian Adam - 0
Via: Pixabay Parallels, a virtualization software company, has announced that it is now possible to run the Windows 10 ARM operating system on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Xiaomi once again he surprised us with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, a Xiaomi crowdfunding platform. This time, it is a modular light panel able to adapt its lighting and color to our favorite games or to the rhythm of music.

Xiaomi: a modular light panel that adapts to the rhythm of sound

This lamp or light panel has a modular design, that is, they are different parts that form a set, this allows combinations on the wall with different shapes. Each lamp is triangular so it can be fitted on its three sides with another lamp, and in this way create mosaics of all kinds.

Its panels are RGB, this allows to visualize millions of different colors that they can also light up and change color to the beat of the music. Each panel with its isosceles triangular design of 250 by 215 mm, will allow depending on the number of panels we have to design our own lighting in our home, office or study. Its LED lighting power is 2W, as its color and luminosity are configurable, it can offer visual effects with infinite options. The options are only limited by our imagination.

This gadget is also intelligent, which allows its management through the application My Home by Xiaomi. In addition, its operation is compatible with that of the rest of the firm’s products. Also the fact of being a smart gadget makes it possible to cVoice-controlled, so you can also change the brightness level and colors from a distance.

Price and availability

The price of these panels is 99 yuan, about 12 euros for each unit separately. The 3-unit pack costs up to 399 yuan (€ 50), while the set of 20 panels costs up to 1,799 yuan (€ 225).It is currently only sold in China, although we may soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms.

>

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Chronos Before the Ashes Review: a Zelda Dark Souls that doesn’t convince

Brian Adam - 0
Chronos turns into Chronos Before the Ashes, the official prequel to Remnant From the Ashes: here's how it fares outside the confines of the...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy A32 shows off its 5G connectivity and some features in the latest leak

Brian Adam - 0
The year is ending but the renewal of Samsung products never stops, and now the Korean manufacturer has in the oven the...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite now available in Spain with launch offer

Brian Adam - 0
From the moment of its presentation just over a week ago, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has been on the lips of many...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©