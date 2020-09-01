This Xiaomi portable sterilizer will protect us against COVID-19

Xiaomi once again he surprised us with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, a Xiaomi crowdfunding platform. This time, it is a portable UV sterilizer, becoming the perfect ally in the fight against COVID-19.

In detail, this new sterilizer has entered Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform under the Minowei brand, its size is only 162x30x11.5mm, the weight is very light, and it is very convenient to use and carry.

This new sterilizer has two UV LED bulbs that can remove any trace of coronavirus in just 10 seconds, allowing it to function normally.

Useful for disinfecting all kinds of Xiaomi products youpin

According to the manufacturer, its light pIt can kill 99% of bacteria, viruses and bacteria that we usually find in everyday objects. Therefore, it is very suitable for all kinds of products, such as masks, mobile phones, keyboards, elevators, etc.

With great autonomy and safety protection

In this new and practical sterilizer we find a large 850 mAh battery. This has the autonomy of up to 120 us minutesor, or the same autonomy, which can be performed up to 40 disinfections. To charge, it has a USB Type-C.

The sterilizer has multiple motion sensors to provider additional safety so that ultraviolet rays do not harm our eyes. If it detects an abnormal inclination, it will deactivate its ultraviolet rays so that it does not damage our eyes.

Useful for disinfecting all kinds of Xiaomi products youpin

Besides what you see, this new portable sterilizer also has a practical information screen that can show us the status of your battery and what it is for. It also adds a small top button for easy operation.

Price and availability

The price of this new type of sterilizer that Xiaomi sells us is only 99 yuan, about 12 euros to change. It is currently only sold in China, although we may soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms.

>