This year the statue of Android 11 is virtual and with a cake recipe included: so you can put it in your home

Android 11 is here and it comes loaded with news. Although Android 11 does not officially have dessert, it does maintain the custom of creating a statuette for the version, and the good news is that you don’t need to travel to Mountain View to see it: you can see in your garden, living room or wherever you want, with augmented reality.

In the style of Google’s 3D animals, the Android 11 statue is available as a 3D model on Google. Mobile phones with support for ARCore can also see it integrated into reality using the mobile camera. It’s a pretty bland statue, though hides more than what is appreciated naked eye.

How to see the Android 11 logo in 3D

The Android 11 statue works exactly like Google’s 3D animals, although there is currently no way to activate it through a Google search. Instead, you need to open the direct link, ideally in a mobile compatible with AR Core. If not, you will still be able to see it in 3D on both mobile and PC, but without integrating into reality.

First, you must press View in 3D and later View in your space, which will open the camera and, after a few movements to calibrate the system, you can place the Android 11 statue wherever you want: in the garden, on the highway, on the sofa …

The logo itself is a bit bland, with two numbers 1 and an android head that moves by the surface. However, the statue hides more than meets the eye. For starters, behind it has “chiseled” the main novelties of Android 11 (in English). You will need, yes, to get close enough -virtually speaking- to be able to read it.

On the other hand, on the pedestal there is a cutout of paper glued with tape where the recipe for a Red Velvet cake, the internal name that Android 11 has. The recipe is in English, but in case you’re interested, it’s the following:

3 cups of cake flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

2 tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups of granulated sugar

1 cup canola oil

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

Red food coloring

1 cup of buttermilk Frosting: 16 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

4 and 1/2 cups of powdered sugar

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 and 1/2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract

a pinch of salt

Via | 9to5Google