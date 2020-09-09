MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

This year the statue of Android 11 is virtual and with a cake recipe included: so you can put it in your home

By Brian Adam
0
9
This year the statue of Android 11 is virtual and with a cake recipe included: so you can put it in your home
This Year The Statue Of Android 11 Is Virtual And

Must Read

Car Tech

Tesla is left out of the S&P 500

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla will have to wait to enter the select club of the S&P 500. The electric car maker was left out of the pick...
Read more
Google

Three alternatives to Google Photos to print your memories of summer

Brian Adam - 0
With reel cameras we had no other alternative: It was to end the summer and take the rolls of 36 or 24 to photo...
Read more
Tech News

Serie A TV rights, today the decisive League Assembly: two proposals on the plate

Brian Adam - 0
The League Assembly is scheduled for today, 9 September, which could prove decisive for the assignment of Serie A TV rights for the next...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA Broadcast, when AI makes life easier for streamers and gamers

Brian Adam - 0
NVIDIA Broadcast is an application that winks at both streamers and users, placing itself at the "foundation" of professional streaming. The launch of the new...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

This year the statue of Android 11 is virtual and with a cake recipe included: so you can put it in your home

Android 11 is here and it comes loaded with news. Although Android 11 does not officially have dessert, it does maintain the custom of creating a statuette for the version, and the good news is that you don’t need to travel to Mountain View to see it: you can see in your garden, living room or wherever you want, with augmented reality.

In the style of Google’s 3D animals, the Android 11 statue is available as a 3D model on Google. Mobile phones with support for ARCore can also see it integrated into reality using the mobile camera. It’s a pretty bland statue, though hides more than what is appreciated naked eye.

How to see the Android 11 logo in 3D

Viewinyourspace

The Android 11 statue works exactly like Google’s 3D animals, although there is currently no way to activate it through a Google search. Instead, you need to open the direct link, ideally in a mobile compatible with AR Core. If not, you will still be able to see it in 3D on both mobile and PC, but without integrating into reality.

First, you must press View in 3D and later View in your space, which will open the camera and, after a few movements to calibrate the system, you can place the Android 11 statue wherever you want: in the garden, on the highway, on the sofa …

New arrivals

The logo itself is a bit bland, with two numbers 1 and an android head that moves by the surface. However, the statue hides more than meets the eye. For starters, behind it has “chiseled” the main novelties of Android 11 (in English). You will need, yes, to get close enough -virtually speaking- to be able to read it.

Recipe

On the other hand, on the pedestal there is a cutout of paper glued with tape where the recipe for a Red Velvet cake, the internal name that Android 11 has. The recipe is in English, but in case you’re interested, it’s the following:

  • 3 cups of cake flour
  • 1 teaspoon of baking soda
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 cups of granulated sugar
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar
  • Red food coloring
  • 1 cup of buttermilk

Frosting:

  • 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 4 and 1/2 cups of powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon heavy cream
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract
  • a pinch of salt

Via | 9to5Google

Related Articles

Car Tech

Tesla is left out of the S&P 500

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla will have to wait to enter the select club of the S&P 500. The electric car maker was left out of the pick...
Read more
Google

Three alternatives to Google Photos to print your memories of summer

Brian Adam - 0
With reel cameras we had no other alternative: It was to end the summer and take the rolls of 36 or 24 to photo...
Read more
Tech News

Serie A TV rights, today the decisive League Assembly: two proposals on the plate

Brian Adam - 0
The League Assembly is scheduled for today, 9 September, which could prove decisive for the assignment of Serie A TV rights for the next...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA Broadcast, when AI makes life easier for streamers and gamers

Brian Adam - 0
NVIDIA Broadcast is an application that winks at both streamers and users, placing itself at the "foundation" of professional streaming. The launch of the new...
Read more
iphone

No iPhone 12 during Apple’s keynote on September 15: will it be dedicated to Apple Watch?

Brian Adam - 0
A few hours after the announcement of the Apple keynote on September 15, the first rumors about the contents of the conference emerge. ...
Read more
Tech News

There is a very rare medical condition that makes people’s faces “half loose”

Brian Adam - 0
A case study, published in the journal Current Biology, describes a very rare medical condition of a patient who makes the faces of the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©