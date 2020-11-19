This you must do if your phone number already exists in WhatsApp

Have you bought a new smartphone? Take this note. When many people buy a cell phone, they tend to download a variety of applications to upload their photos, view videos, etc., but also to communicate. This is how they also download the app from WhatsApp . However, some people tend to have problems when they sign up.

If you put your number and it sent you a message that your cell phone was used, then there are certain details that you should take into account and that WhatsApp It indicates it to you on its website.

“Each WhatsApp account is linked to a phone number. If your number already exists in WhatsApp, it is possible that the previous owner of your number used WhatsApp , since mobile phone operators recycle numbers “explains the app.

What do you have to do? Learn how to fix it right away:

What if your cell phone number is already registered in WhatsApp? Use this trick. (Photo: MAG)

For a quick fix, send an email to support @ WhatsApp .com . Then they will verify if said WhatsApp account has not been used in 45 days of inactivity. If this is confirmed, the account will be deleted and you will be able to access normally to register your number.

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

