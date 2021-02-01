This you should do if your WhatsApp account is hacked

- Advertisement -

Have you been hacked WhatsApp ? The app continues to be one of the most downloaded by many. Its platform, which is quite simple, makes it possible for users to send a variety of content at the push of a button: from a photo to a personalized sticker.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp it is no stranger to a series of vulnerabilities by cybercriminals. Have you been offered to hack into someone’s conversations?

It is best that you avoid these types of searches, as criminals can take advantage of your desperation to see someone else’s conversations and will make ridiculous offers to you.

However, if your WhatsApp in the last hours and you want to immediately recover all your conversations, then you should use these steps as quickly as possible in order to continue using your chats.

HOW TO AVOID BEING HACKED WHATSAPP

If you received a rather strange message on your cell phone, as the code was verified, then you must take into account that someone wants to access your WhatsApp conversations by force.

Generally, the WhatsApp verification code is personal and can only be seen by the person with the said phone number. In case another person asks you by sending you a text message, it is better not to give it to them.

This is the WhatsApp verification code that you should never pass to your contacts. (Photo: MAG)

On the other hand, if this individual managed to enter your app account, then you must uninstall the application and open it again on your cell phone.

When you receive the verification code, activate it and voila, again you will be able to view and download your latest backup.

It should be noted that you should always be attentive to any type of message that reaches your family members so that they do not lose their account due to an unknown issue.