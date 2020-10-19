This YouTube alternative for Android TV improves playback without losing favorites or subscriptions

SmartTubeNext is an unofficial YouTube client for Android TV that not only allows you to play videos on TV, it also perfectly adapts the interface to the use of the remote control. And without losing advanced options, such as sync with Google account to add subscriptions, favorites, or history. Also, dispense with advertisements.

It is not that Android TV lacks options when it comes to playing YouTube videos since it not only includes an application created by Google, it also allows sending the videos from the mobile thanks to its integrated Chromecast. Even so, there is always room for more options, like the one we propose: SmartTubeNext. This new YouTube client is based on open source and offers an excellent service if you have tired of the official application.

SmartTubeNext, great experience without losing features

Installing a YouTube client when you already have the official application may seem redundant, but it doesn’t have to be: the idea is to complement the experience with an application that not only allows you to view the videos on the TV screen, but also access them with a large number of playback options. And without the hassle of ads, which is another great benefit of using SmartTubeNext.

Since it is an Apk file, you will have to go through a somewhat cumbersome process to install the application on your Android TV. SmartTubeNext is an Open Source app which has its code accessible on GitHub. The latest version of the player is also downloaded from there: you can find it at this link.

If you didn’t already have it, download the TV File Commander file manager on your Android TV.

Make sure your Android TV and the device where you downloaded SmartTubeNext are connected to the same WiFi.

Open File Commander and click on ‘File transfer to PC’.

Press on the big button ‘Power’ and type the URL in the browser of the device where you downloaded the Apk.

Go to the download folder of your Android TV (or any other, at your choice) and upload the file .

. Go back to the TV File Commander of your Android TV, go to ‘Internal storage’, go to the folder where SmartTubeNext is and install it. You will have to accept the installation From Unknown Sources.

Now you just have to open the player and enjoy everything it offers.

The app does not involve any difficulty since its interface is perfectly adapted to Android TV. Great cards with videos, recommendations, lists and side menu with different categories: Gaming, News and Music. Each one of them produces results according to that theme and depending on how you have used the application on your Android TV. You can also search from the same side menu, going to the top icon of the magnifying glass.

SmartTubeNext allows you to log in with your Google account to bring all the stored content to the TV screen, similar to what the YouTube app itself does. In this way you can access your subscriptions, playlists, favorites and even to the playback history. And everything you do in SmartTubeNext will be registered in your Google account.

The player itself allows you to vary the playback quality (video and audio) to adjust the playback speed. Favorites can be added, thumbs up or down, allows the activation of subtitles and even fast search in the video moving the play line. As we said, the controls are perfectly adapted to the remote control.

If you are interested in trying SmartTubeNext, you just have to go to the developer’s GitHub and download the latest available Apk. We have tested the application on our Nvidia Shield TV and it works perfectly.