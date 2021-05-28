Thousands of hearts the size of a sesame seed beating in an Austrian laboratory: a picture showing the early stages of heart development

“There are reasons of the heart that reason does not understand” said Blaise Pascal and, if we go to embryology, the truth is that he is quite right. The tiny hearts of human embryos do things we can’t quite understand, but we are working on it.

Without going any further, this week a laboratory in Vienna used these cells to create thousands of tiny heart-shaped structures. Hearts, called “cardioids”, which They are the size of a sesame seed and, more importantly, they beat.

Where are you Love?

Unlike other “cardoid” approaches (which use molecular scaffolds to shape them), the researchers applied chemicals that play an important role in the development of the heart in the human gestation process to stem cells. The resulting structure is not identical to a heart, but they are very interesting because most of them take the shape of a left ventricle.

And they work like a left ventricle. Because as Nora Papai, a biologist at the Institute of Molecular Biology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences and co-author of the study, pointed out, “seeing that cells change shape [mientras crecen] it’s really amazing but when you see them actually do something it’s another level […] They start to shake around day five and two days later they already have a nice beat rhythm. “

He is not without reason.

These types of jobs are crucial for understand well the development of the heart and the rest of the organs. At the end of the day, today it is still very difficult to analyze these embryonic phases because, as Sasha Mendjan, coordinator of the study, pointed out, “women do not even know that they are pregnant at that stage.” So beyond the GIF that There is on these lines, the news is really good, we give raisins in the right direction.

Image | Robina Weermeijer