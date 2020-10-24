Thousands Of Space Creatures Are Watching Us ... Maybe!

New York: Scientists at Cornell University have discovered in an interesting study that there are at least 1,004 possible planets in our “cosmic neighborhood” where space creatures could exist. And who may be watching us in silence.

For this purpose, they used the observations of NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). This mission is specifically sent to space to find planets orbiting other stars.

In the last two years, the mission has completed 74% of the sky observation.

When we see a planet passing in front of a star, it is called “transit” or “transit”. As a result, the starlight diminishes slightly from a few hours to a few days. And then it returns to normal.

Using the principle of transit, we have so far discovered thousands of planets orbiting other stars. However, this principle only works when the plane of the observable star is in line with the plane of our solar system.

Simply put, if another star and the planets orbiting it are on the side of our solar system, then we can see the transit of these planets through regular changes in the light of that star due to transit. Can detect presence.

If outside of our solar system, on another planet, there were intelligent beings like us and some or more advanced space creatures like us, and they also used the principle of transit to explore their cosmic neighborhood, would they give us Will see or not?

That’s the question that Cornell University astronomer Lisa Keltner and Joshua Paper of Lehigh University jointly began searching for Tess’s data.

They found that up to 300 light-years from Earth, there were 1004 stars with three major characteristics:

They are all stars like our sun, the “main sequence”;

They are perfectly aligned with the plane of our solar system; And

Earth-like environments may be present on the expected planets around them.

Based on these three characteristics, experts have speculated that life on the planets around these stars may not have come into being, but may have been as intelligent and advanced as we have been since evolution.

If so, then just as we are searching for other planets using the principle of transit, so they may have searched for us; and they may be constantly watching us.

It should be noted that this is only a hypothetical analysis which should not be considered as an announcement of the discovery of space creatures. At first glance, it seems that these experts may have done all this research in their spare time, which appeared on the website of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters on October 20. Published Has also happened.