Threatening to break can end the blockade of Atlantia

The Benettons have one last card to play in their seemingly endless dispute with the Italian government. Its infrastructure group Atlantia faces Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over the sale of its crisis-damaged motorway unit. Splitting the division, while complex, may lead Rome to negotiate.

Yielding to intense pressure from the government, Atlantia agreed in July to sell the subsidiary Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) to avoid the threat of losing the road franchise after the fatal collapse of a bridge in Genoa in 2018.

The agreement also provided for a € 3.4 billion penalty, additional investments of € 14.5 billion and a lower cap on annual rate increases. The airport and jersey moguls, who own 30% of Atlantia, said they would cut all ties with the highway unit.

However, the two sides have been fighting since then over the details and the price of the sale. Roma is refusing to resolve the dispute unless Atlantia sells a controlling stake in ASPI to state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). Such a process would be opaque and could lead to a downward price. Atlantia is considering going ahead with the distribution of its 88% stake in ASPI directly to shareholders. That would separate the rest of Atlantia’s assets, which include a 50% stake in Spanish highway operator Abertis, from the Italian legal issue and force CDP to pay a transparent market price for any ASPI share.

There are risks. Ditching ASPI with the still-unresolved government dispute could result in a lowered price. Mediobanca considers that Atlantia’s 88% stake has a value of 8,000 million euros, after taking into account penalties, the pandemic and the decrease in rate increases, and values ​​the group’s total equity in 15,000 million euros.

Atlantia’s current market capitalization of just € 11 billion suggests investors are heavily pricing in the highway business. On the other hand, a break-up could strengthen ASPI’s hand, as the government might be less willing to hurt a purely Italian business.

Debt could also be a problem. Given that Atlantia guarantees about 5 billion euros of the 9 billion in bonds from ASPI, it would have to convince creditors to accept the loss of that guarantee, a potentially long and costly process.

Still, moving on seems worth it. Faced with a credible and transparent alternative, the government may be more willing to make a deal. By threatening a breakup, Atlantia can goad Rome to make amends.

