Threats to port workers criticized by European Union

There are concerns about the safety of port workers and tensions under the Northern Ireland Protocol

The threats made to staff working at Northern Ireland ports have been strongly criticized by the European Commission.

The Commission has called on European Union officials working with its counterpart in the North not to go to work today.

“There is no doubt that the safety of the people is paramount,” said Commission spokesman Eric Mamer.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this morning that the situation at the ports of Larne and Belfast was a matter of great concern. He criticized the threats being made against the workers.

“It simply came to our notice then. Of course we will do everything we can to ease the tension. ”

Northern Constabulary is in talks today with partner agencies following the cessation of Brexit-based physical checks at the ports of Larne and Belfast due to safety concerns.

The Stormont Executive criticized the threats and said they “could not be accepted or tolerated”.

The criticism was made when the Department of Agriculture north of the border had to stop checks being made at ports on foodstuffs made from animal products.

These checks are being carried out under the special post-Brexit arrangements which came into effect at the beginning of this year.

Twelve people worked for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at the ports assisting Department of Agriculture officials and the UK Border Force to carry out the checks on foodstuffs and they were taken from that work yesterday.

The Council stated that the decision was due to “the increase in malicious threatening behavior over a number of weeks”.

Graffiti in reference to the Northern Ireland Protocol was posted in the area last month and port workers were described as “targets”.