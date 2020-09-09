Three alternatives to Google Photos to print your memories of summer

With reel cameras we had no other alternative: It was to end the summer and take the rolls of 36 or 24 to photo stores to develop them and later, save them one by one in one of those albums with transparent pages in which to write down when and how we capture those memories. And the fact is that with the proliferation of digital formats, many forget how magical it is to sit in an armchair to dive into the past.

Now luckily there are ways to reveal all those photos without leaving the screen of our mobile and at really good prices, which are accompanied by very original and fun designs that give this album a very attractive professional touch. And although the simple thing is to ask Google Photos to do it for us, what if we look for alternatives outside the Mountain View empire?

We will print our memories

In addition to Google Photos, which we have already explained to you on other occasions how that development works, there are alternatives that are just as efficient and enjoy very good prices. These are three popular alternatives, one of the most used in both the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store, which have a very similar procedure for creating albums and which compete in prices for the same items: from La La Lab, CHEERZ and FreePrints (iOS and Android).

La La Lab for iPhone.

In all cases they offer apps for smartphones, albums with elaborate designs, books with finishes of different paper thicknesses, simple or laminated covers, coatings, etc., as well as a very wide catalog of thematic styles depending on the time of year. Most allow us to create an account and access rewards that accumulate with every order we place. In the case of FreePrints, for example, we will have the claim to be able to get up to 500 free 10×15 images annually.

In all cases, you will not have to leave your smartphone to select the photos you want to add to an album, as well as the captions for each one, if you want to include them. The idea is that in a very short time you can make a quality book, with memories to which you can apply filters and that will arrive back home in just a few days. Ah, and since we are here, we leave you a fourth alternative that you will have to manage from your computer (Windows or online on Mac), and it is Hoffman’s, one of the companies with the most tradition in the market in everything it has to do with photographic printing that also has an important development service.