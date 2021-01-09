Three alternatives to WhatsApp in case you don’t want Facebook to track you

- Advertisement -

As of February 8, WhatsApp will modify the conditions of use of its application for iOS and Android in such a way that, either we accept them, or we will not be able to access the service. The reason they use to carry out this ultimatum is none other than the possibility that other “companies” may “use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage” our chats. In other words, those of Mark Zuckerberg have decided to enter a china shop like an elephant within an app that is used by billions of people around the world.

And of course, Facebook, which has a mobile application that is essentially an inexhaustible source of data mining capable of monitoring all our daily activity, whether within the social network or not, has been the protagonist in recent years of some notorious scandals such as Cambridge Analytica, that made the famous #DeleteFacebook campaign viral around the world. So if you don’t want everything you say and do through WhatsApp (or on your mobile) to reach the ears and companies associated with those of Mark Zuckerberg, here are three alternatives away from their tentacles.

Telegram, Signal and Line

The first of them is, surely, the most popular since it has been fighting the almighty WhatsApp for some years as best it can: it offers much better thought out and developed functions, such as the possibility of creating closeness chats, or secret conversations with messages that are they self-destruct at will, all kinds of calls and, more importantly, has a multi-device feature that really works: either on a mobile (or two, or three), on a tablet or the computer itself. In addition, as you can see in the screenshot that you have just below, Telegram does not collect practically any data from our activity, especially if we compare it with WhatsApp.

Information collected (from i. To d.) Telegram, Signal and Line.

The second is Signal, which is taking special force due to the campaign that Elon Musk has been doing in recent dates (recognized enemy of Facebook). It is a very simple application, with real point-to-point encryption, with voice and video calls and that we can only use on one device. It is possible to create groups and in all matters relating to our privacy, it states that it does not collect any data related to our activity. Which is always to be appreciated and of which he boasts.

Finally we have an old acquaintance that was already used by many users when WhatsApp almost got paid to Android users. Line is Japanese, the inspiration practically for the sticker fever, she is competent when it comes to chatting and sharing all kinds of photos, videos, etc. and it allows calls but, yes, it collects too much information about the user’s mobile activity. At least it is not Facebook that is behind it, if what you want is to escape from the tentacles of the famous social network.