Three important news come to ClubHouse

ClubHouse has become the first social network revelation of 2021. Despite having been created for more than a year, it is in recent weeks that the app has achieved the greatest impact.

At the moment it has not even been officially launched – it is in beta – and it is only available for iOS mobiles. However, its popularity is increasing and it is close to exceeding one million users. The fact of only being able to enter it by invitation causes more expectation to enter this select exclusive club, in which there are also many professional users. In this video we tell you its keys:

Based on the creation of audio chat rooms -similar to the Spaces in which Twitter works- where users can attend as if they were attending a conference or round table on all kinds of topics, participate live and also follow others people, at the moment it is too early to know if ClubHouse will be able to establish itself as one of the most used social networks or if its success is temporary.

At the moment, its creators are working to launch it officially, leaving the beta phase, and also to launch a version for Android that allows them to reach many more people. But meanwhile, they also carry out tasks to provide the application with more functionalities.

In this sense, the feedback they receive from people who are already using the beta version of the social network is basic. The three new features that have just arrived in the new version of ClubHouse had been requested by the users of the application. Of course, they are not all those that have been requested, but from the app they work hard to improve their product, especially now that it has captured the attention of a large mass of users.

Improvements that ClubHouse has included in its new version

The new features that have been released in the new version of ClubHouse in beta are the following:

-Hiding Rooms. From now on, you can hide those rooms that you don’t want to see in your feed. All you have to do is swipe left or right to make the post disappear. In addition, ClubHouse will understand that you are not interested in these types of rooms and will improve its recommendation algorithm based on your interests.

-Options to raise your hand. As the creator and moderator of a room, you can now set how you want the people attending to be able to ask for their turn or not to speak. In this sense, you can now choose the possibility of limiting that only the people in your Club, or the people who follow the speakers, are the ones who can raise their hands to request to speak.

-Less notifications when raising your hand. In the room, every time someone raises their hand to speak, the speaker and / or moderator see a green signal. If there are many people raising their hand, it can be a distracting element. So from now on, if there are more than three people in the queue to speak, every time another person raises their hand a new notification will not be displayed. Yes, there will be a counter that indicates how many people have raised their hands and are waiting.

In addition to these new features, ClubHouse has added some minor bug improvements to the app. Do you use ClubHouse? What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave us your comments and if you want more information about the app, here we tell you everything about what ClubHouse is and how it works.

.