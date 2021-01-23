Latest news

Three Irishmen face long prison terms

By Brian Adam
0
0
Maurice Robinson, Rónán Hughes, Gheorghe Nica and Éamonn Harrison
Three Irishmen Face Long Prison Terms.jpg

Brian Adam
Maurice Robinson, Rónán Hughes, Gheorghe Nica and Éamonn Harrison

In a court in England, three Irish men and another man were sentenced to long prison terms for the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese people who died in a refrigerated truck trailer in Essex in October 2019.

Maurice Robinson, 26, of Craigavon, and his foreman Rónán Hughes, 41, of Armagh, pleaded guilty to human trafficking and manslaughter.

Robinson was also sentenced to thirteen years and four months in prison for pleading guilty to money laundering. Hughes was sentenced to 20 years.

The other two, Éamonn Harrison, 24, of Co Down, and Gheorghe Nica, 43, of Basildon, Essex, were convicted of the same charges.

Harrison was sentenced to eighteen years in prison and Nica 27 years in charge of the conspiracy gang.

The trailer was taken by Éamon Harrison to the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium before being shipped to England by ferry.

39 people from Vietnam died in the truck trailer

The bodies of the 39 people – 31 men and eight women – were found in the lorry at an industrial estate in the town of Grays in Essex east of London.

They had paid up to € 14,590 each to the conspirators.

