Three new members appointed to the Board of Foras na Gaeilge

A barrister, linguist and broadcaster have been appointed to the Board of Foras na Gaeilge

Three new members have been appointed to the board of the cross – border language organization Foras na Gaeilge.

The three new members, the barrister and former president of Conradh na Gaeilge, are Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh, Dr Neasa Ní Chiaráin, a linguist at Trinity College, and Ola Majekodunmi, a broadcaster with Raidió na Life.

The appointments were approved at a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council today. Foras na Gaeilge has been on a half-board for some time because vacancies could not be filled due to the political stalemate in Stormont.

Covid-19, Brexit and the Foundation’s work were discussed at today’s meeting.