Three reasons the iPhone 2021 is likely to outsell the iPhone 12

The famous Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, released a new report today suggesting that future 2021 iPhone models are likely to outsell the iPhone 12.

Kuo suggests this is due in large part to the “significant” enhancements to the ultra-wide camera in next year’s models …

Three ultra-wide camera enhancements

Supply chain sources suggest that Apple plans three upgrades to the ultra-wide camera on Pro models next year during the coming year.

First the aperture is expected to widen from f / 2.4 to f / 1.8. All things being equal, that would let in more than double the light, significantly improving low-light performance. In particular, it should allow for sharper and cleaner night shots.

Second, sources indicate that the number of lens elements will increase from five to six. There are pros and cons of adding elements to a lens, but when a manufacturer takes an existing lens design and adds elements, this is usually done to reduce distortion, which is especially important in wide angle lenses.

Finally, expect the ultra-wide lens to get autofocus for the first time. The current ultra-wide lens is fixed focus. This may sound surprising, but it is generally not a huge problem in wide angle lenses, as they are used primarily for landscapes and cityscapes, where everything in the shot is far enough away to be in focus. However, switching to autofocus will come in handy for closer wide-angle shots.

Other benefits for iPhone 2021 models

Furthermore, Kuo believes there are two more reasons to be more optimistic about next year’s sales.

An end we all hope for is the coronavirus crisis, which would mean fewer production challenges. Apple CEO Tim Cook said supply constraints are limiting sales of several Apple baseline products. A more recent report has suggested that the production of the iPhone 12 Pro is affected by a shortage of power management chips.