Three suspects arrested for stealing کروڑ 600 million worth of artwork

By Brian Adam
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the biggest theft of antiquities in Hong Kong's history. Photo: CNN
Brian Adam
Hong Kong City: Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the biggest theft of antiquities and paintings in Hong Kong’s history. He is accused of stealing rare artefacts, stamps and other antiquities worth 64 640 million.

The artwork also includes a nine-foot-long piece, said to be a calligraphy of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. However, the thieves cut it mercilessly and cut it in two in the middle.

Also included are six small pieces of Mao Zedong’s handwritten calligraphy, 10 antique coins and more than 24,000 rare postage stamps.

The artifacts have been stolen from a person’s personal treasury and are worth more than a trillion rupees, but in Hong Kong currency the amount is equivalent to five billion dollars. All of the artifacts were stolen from an apartment on September 10. According to the preliminary investigation, the operation was carried out by three persons and they may be the same arrested accused.

Only a calligraphy specimen and two coins have been recovered from his possession. However, police have arrested two people in the first operation and then in another operation. All of them are being investigated. According to police, the culprits directly involved in the incident are still missing.

