Three tools to automate Instagram

Instagram is one of the social networks less permissive, since unlike what happens with Facebook or Twitter, it does not allow programming content from its own application (it can be done through Facebook Creator Studio), or placing links in the texts, it also only allows publishing images and videos, Nor does it offer the possibility for third-party applications to publish on its platform.

Three Instagram tools to plan and schedule content that will be published automatically on the platform.

In this sense, it is quite difficult to use publication scheduling and management tools such as Buffer or Hootsuite, since although these platforms have the option to schedule content, they require the user to manually accept each publication via email.

However, there are some applications focused on managing and scheduling content on Instagram, with which it is possible to create a publication calendar and automate a content strategy on this network.

-Planoly: This application is available for desktop browsers, as well as for Android and iOS and allows the creation of a free profile. The free version offers programming for 30 images per month, which can be published automatically or by request, offers space for an Instagram profile and a Pinterest profile, answering the comments of the last 5 contents, basic analytics and “Linkit” to create links.

-Later: Available for desktop browsers, it has a free option and several paid options. In the free option, it allows you to link an Instagram account, although it also has a connection with Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. In Later it is possible to preview the feed with a calendar layout and schedule up to 30 content per month. It has the option of self-publishing, although a reminder can also be activated on the mobile, at the same time it has an editor for the images and the possibility of tagging people and adding locations.

-Preview: The application is available for desktop browsers and also for Android and iOS. It has several payment options and the possibility of creating a free profile. The free account offers space for an Instagram account and the possibility of scheduling unlimited posts, as well as previewing the feed and organizing the publications using “drag and drop”. It also offers an editor for images, with filters and a tool to manage and search for hashtags, as well as access to stock photos and the possibility of programming videos and photos in a carousel.

