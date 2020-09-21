Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Three wifi repeaters that you can buy for less than 15 euros

By Brian Adam
Three wifi repeaters that you can buy for less than 15 euros
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

For a long time the only way to improve coverage in our homes, in those blind areas where the router does not reach, has to do with the installation of the so-called wifi repeaters, which are capable of taking a signal and amplifying it to create a new network to which we can connect to stay online. Fortunately, in recent years, these devices have seen their price drop considerably to reach a range that is really accessible to all users.

Although there are other more modern, functional and, yes, more expensive alternatives (such as mesh nets), the repeaters remain at the top of the solutions that offer the best price-quality ratio, so we have looked for three alternatives, some of well-known brands in this connectivity market, and that do not exceed 15 euros in price. That is, real bargains.

Easy to install and configure

In all cases We are talking about devices that are installed in just a minute, connected to a socket that we have free within the area in which we suffer from coverage problems, and subsequent configuration through the smartphone, thanks to the manufacturer’s official app, which is where we choose the network that we are going to amplify, the SSID and the password, etc.

Xiaomi MI WiFi Range Extender Pro.

The first of the three is from Xiaomi, and It is an extender that will create a 2.4GHz network, with a maximum speed of 300Mbps. It is configured through the official Chinese application, has a very discreet design, in the line of the Mi TV, and with an authentically demolition price of only 9.99 euros. You can find it in large stores, on the manufacturer’s website and in online stores.

Tenda N300 A9 Wireless.

The second of the repeaters is Tenda, a Chinese brand with a lot of tradition in the market of mesh networks, or mesh, and that offers a device with a very good design that will also create a 2.4GHz network with speeds of up to 300Mbps. It is the N300 A9 Wireless model and has two antennas that we can move freely and a price of 12.99 euros. Also, you can find it in digital stores and department stores.

SOOTEWAY WiFi repeater.

Finally we have a SOOTEWAY model that is compatible with 2.4GHz networks, with maximum speeds of 300Mbps and that, unlike the previous two, offers WPS quick connect button and an Ethernet port which will be very useful if you want to achieve a much more stable and faster connection with the repeater itself. Its price is the highest of the three, of 14.99 euros, and you have it available in online stores.

