Three YouTube tips to improve searches

The YouTube team of professionals periodically creates videos, which are included under the Creator Insider channel, which provide details on how the platform’s algorithm works and also offer advice to users to improve SEO and better position their videos in searches.

In this sense, YouTube now recommends three tactics to improve SEO positioning and that videos created by users appear more frequently both in the searches and in the recommendations section.

-Google Trends: The first tactic they advise is to use Google’s trend discovery tool. With it, it is possible to stay informed about the most searched topics at any time on various platforms: Google Search, Google and also YouTube. In addition, Google Trends allows you to compare two topics and see which of the two is more popular, in this way, when a user has several topics that are attractive to them, they can compare them and discover which of the two has the most searches at all times.

For example, in the following image we can see a comparison between The Weeknd and Rosalía throughout 2020 to see who of the two has been more popular on YouTube:

-Statistics: In the Audience section of the Channel Stats, YouTube provides creators with information on “Other videos your audience has watched.” This section can be very useful to find new topics to make videos about that can be interesting for the audience. Content creators should pay close attention to the titles and thumbnails of the videos that appear, to analyze the similarities and understand how to optimize their own content.

-Competitive analysis: Another tactic, common in the search for SEO keywords, is to enter several keywords or phrases in the search engine and see what results the platform returns. A creator must keep an eye on the most popular videos, analyze them and learn from them. As in the previous point, it is important to pay attention to the thumbnails, the titles, the labels, but also the introductions, the position of the ads and even the language.

