Thumbify, an online editor to create thumbnails

If you start working on content on YouTube, you will have noticed that the videos that appear in your feed have very attractive images. Sometimes they seem part of the video, but with some edits that manage to capture the attention. Creating good thumbnails is crucial to catch those reproductions that you need so much and below we will present you with a great tool to achieve it.

Its name is Thumbify and it is an online editor from where you can create thumbnails in a very simple way.

Don’t know how to create thumbnails? This is all you need

Thumbnails are the product of image editing processes, in that sense, these are the knowledge that you must handle. If you are not very skilled when it comes to design, things get a bit more complicated, but not impossible. This is because we live in a time where many processes have been facilitated so that we can all occupy them. This is the case of image editing and therefore of Thumbify, as the ideal tool for creating thumbnails.

This online editor has a very friendly process that assists us in the process of creating thumbnails. If you do not have knowledge in the area, in a matter of a few minutes you will have your thumbnail ready with Thumbify.

Once you enter the tool’s website, click on “Get Started” to begin the process. Immediately, you will start the path where you will have to decide whether to start from scratch or if you have already selected an image from your video. Then, you will have in front of a whole series of sections to incorporate stickers, text, shapes and more.

If you have used image editors before, you will see that Thumbify has nothing different or complicated. Everything will be a matter of inserting all the elements you want and then exporting the image. In this section, you will have several options according to the aspect ratio or resolution of your material.

In this way, you can create beautiful thumbnails for your videos and thus make it much more attractive to generate reproductions.

To prove it, follow this link.

