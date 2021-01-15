Thus was born Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

- Advertisement -

We have all referenced each other at some point in Wikipedia, and the truth is that in its 20 years it has managed to have an impressive number of articles to consult, to the point that today it has more than 50 million entries in more than 300 languages.

But where did the idea come from? And how did it get to be one of the most recognized websites in the world? To know the answer, we must go back to the year 2000, when Jimmy Wales came up with a brilliant idea.

When he was a finance student at Auburn University, Wales read an academic article that changed his view on information disclosure, which is titled ‘The Use of Knowledge in Society’ by Friedrich Hayek. In it, Hayek asserts that a centrally planned market could never equal the efficiency of an open market, since each individual knows a very small part of everything that is collectively known.

This became Wales’ central thought in developing a project he had in mind. He decided that he would team up with Larry Sanger to create an online encyclopedia, which they developed under the name Nupedia. This was the first online encyclopedia created by both, which published articles written by experts that were registered under license of free content.

Nupedia was online for a short time, as the editing of articles by unpaid professionals caused more delays than planned. In fact, Wales had made a huge investment of $ 12,000 and in one year only 24 articles had been published.

Due to this, in 2001 they decided to create an alternative wiki, that is, a virtual community whose pages are written and edited by the same users. The goal was to write articles in parallel so that they could be reviewed by experts and then could be published on Nupedia.

However, this side project ended up being more successful than the original one, so in 2003 they decided to abandon Nupedia and focus on the new Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia.

Information for everyone

Wikipedia grew rapidly. By 2004, it already had articles in 161 different languages ​​and, despite its popularization, it was decided that advertising would not be used in it. Instead, Wales created the Wikimedia Foundation, which works through donations and was later in charge of other projects in wiki format, such as Wikinews, Wiktionary, Wikibooks, Wikiquote, Wikisource, Wikimedia Commons, Wikispecies, among others.

In 2007, the English version of Wikipedia had exceeded 2 million published articles, which made it the encyclopedia with the highest number of articles in history. Four years later, the Wikipedia Zero initiative was also launched, which sought to bring information from Wikipedia to third world countries with free mobile access to the website, a project to which some countries still have access.

Is the source really reliable?

The issue of whether the information shared on Wikipedia is reliable is still debated by experts today. The fact that everyone has access to the modification of articles with a scientific approach generates insight in many authors, who assure that it is not completely trustworthy.

However, Wikipedia has been in charge of supporting itself in this regard. The users who publish on the platform, called Wikipedians, have a hierarchy with which certain editors with higher rank are given access to include information on the website and can have greater editorial control over other members of the community. In addition, Wikipedia has a policy in which it does not allow the editing of biographies by the editors themselves, unless it is a case of vandalism or updating on erroneous data.

In this sense, the free encyclopedia has gained recognition with respect to other projects with the same objective. For example, in 2005 the journal Nature declared that Wikipedia was almost as accurate as the Encyclopaedia Britannica when it came to scientific articles. In addition, it has received several awards since its founding, of which the Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation stands out, which was awarded to them in 2015.

While Wikipedia constantly faces vandalism and misinformation (not necessarily included maliciously), the degree of influence it has had on the dissemination of information around the world is undeniable. Wales’ initial concept has been fully met and, as long as they continue to update their policies on the verification of information shared there, it will continue to be one of the main references in the world.

