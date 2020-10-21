Tick ​​tucker's 500,000 Followers Silently Staring At The Camera

Vietnam: There is no shortage of weird people doing tick-tock talk, but middle-aged Viet Nam Tran Tan (htraanhtrantan) from Vietnam does nothing in his tick-tock videos; he doesn’t move or say anything. , Just silently stares at his smartphone camera while a song is playing in the background.

Because of his “pay”, he has become so popular that his number of followers on Tik Tak has reached 500,000 while his videos have been viewed millions of times. Not only that, but his videos have been liked by 7.8 million people so far.

The success of On Tran Tan on Tik Tak is proof that there is no need for hard work and creativity to gain popularity on social media platforms and become an “influencer”. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.