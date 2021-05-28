Home Tech Giants Apple Tidal is updated offering full support for the Apple Watch

Tech News Tidal is updated offering full support for the Apple Watch Service HiFi music subscription, Tidal, already offers support for the Apple Watch. You can play offline and stream music through the smart watch. The competition in this regard increases after the update of Spotify during this same week. Have an active Tidal subscription and an Apple Watch? You can now update. Tidal for Apple Watch, the competition is on the rise Regarding the update, version 2.26.0 is the one that gives full support for the Apple Watch by Tidal. Developers of third-party apps, specifically music services, were criticized for a long time. its absence on the grounds of watchOS. One of them is Spotify, which offered its player and just a few days ago it was updated with full support. For now, The advantage of Tidal is the HiFi Lossless support although the subscription price is more expensive.

The most remarkable thing is the support itself since there are several users who have a subscription to its service and who have an Apple Watch. While it is true that the Apple Watch is a complement to the iPhone, having only the clock with music and paired with wireless headphones is a unique experience.

Services that will clash for the best HiFi app

Apple Music announced a few days ago the HiFi Lossless support, which generated controversy due to the compatibility it will have with existing devices. The AirPods Max or any AirPods model will not cover it due to being wireless, and This is not exclusive to Apple but to any wireless headphone model. You can consult any questions regarding the compatibility of spatial audio and Lossless here.

Spotify is ready to launch its hi-fi offering although it will be available at an additional cost. Apple will offer it for free, Tidal will continue with its current offering. What service will be better? For cost-benefit, Apple Music will most likely have the upper hand although it will also be necessary to analyze the growth in terms of subscriptions.