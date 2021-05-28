Tidal is updated offering full support for the Apple Watch

Service HiFi music subscription, Tidal, already offers support for the Apple Watch. You can play offline and stream music through the smart watch. The competition in this regard increases after the update of Spotify during this same week. Have an active Tidal subscription and an Apple Watch? You can now update.
Tidal for Apple Watch, the competition is on the rise
Regarding the update, version 2.26.0 is the one that gives full support for the Apple Watch by Tidal. Developers of third-party apps, specifically music services, were criticized for a long time. its absence on the grounds of watchOS. One of them is Spotify, which offered its player and just a few days ago it was updated with full support. For now, The advantage of Tidal is the HiFi Lossless support although the subscription price is more expensive.